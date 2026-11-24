Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas supports Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas as they reach the Dancing With The Stars finale alongside four other couples.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has publicly endorsed Maura Higgins and her professional partner Mark Ballas as they prepare for the upcoming Dancing With The Stars finale. The Irish television personality and her dance partner are scheduled to compete in the final event on Tuesday. They will face off against four other remaining couples to determine the season winner.

Finalist Lineup And Competition Details

Higgins and Ballas will enter the finale alongside Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. The remaining competing pairs are Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn with Pasha Pashkov, and Connor Wood with Rylee Arnold. This group of five couples represents the culmination of weeks of performances and eliminations. The final results will be decided by viewer voting in the United States.

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Judges Praise Samba Performance And Scores

Higgins and Ballas recently achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 during their Samba routine. The dance was set to the track Samba Vocalizado performed by Luciano Perrone. This performance went viral on social media and marked Higgins first perfect score of the season. Following this achievement, the pair performed a Viennese Waltz to Shrike by Hozier. They received a score of 29 for that routine. Their combined total score for the night stood at 59 points.

Stakeholder Positions On Future Roles And Controversy

Shirley Ballas dismissed rumors that she plans to leave Strictly Come Dancing to join the American show. Speculation arose after her guest judging stint on Dancing With The Stars at Halloween. Ballas appeared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday to address these claims. She stated that she would not trade Strictly for any opportunity and loves working in all weather conditions. The head judge confirmed that her contract continues through the current series end.

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Global Fan Support And Voting Limitations

Maura Higgins has expressed gratitude for the support from fans in Ireland and the United Kingdom. She noted that her home country viewers cannot vote in the American contest. Higgins dedicated a previous dance to her homeland despite this limitation. Judges including Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough praised her energy and execution. Tonioli complimented her appearance while Inaba commented on her precise movement enunciation.

Next Steps And Finale Expectations

The couples will compete in the finale on Tuesday to determine the champion. Higgins described the competition as the hardest thing she has ever done. However, she displayed no signs of strain during her red hot outfit performance. The final results will conclude the season for these five pairs. Fans await the announcement of the winner and the remaining prize distribution.