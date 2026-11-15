Shire Cars Planning Dispute Sparks Homeowner Outrage in Cheltenham

Cheltenham residents express outrage over Shire Cars' 33-meter workshop built near homes without full planning permission, causing darkness and noise issues for neighbors in Surdington.

Residents of Surdington in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, are voicing intense frustration following the construction of a massive commercial workshop by Shire Cars that they claim was built in "touching distance" of private gardens without adequate planning permission. The controversy has escalated as homeowners allege they have been robbed of sunlight and scenic views by a giant structure described as an "oil tanker-like" corrugated metal shed that looms over their properties.

Massive Structure Casts Shadow on Local Gardens

Homeowner Mark Welsh, 55, described his garden as now being boxed in by dark 7.1-metre-tall grey metal walls, effectively trapping his family in gloom. The 33-metre-long workshop was erected so close to the boundary of his property that he stated he could reach over his fence and touch the building directly, calling it an "oppressive shoebox" that has permanently ruined his family bungalow.

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Welsh, who runs a product and business design company, emphasized that the sheer bulk of the structure is inappropriate for the residential area. He noted that from the moment the walls were raised, his home was shut off from natural light, forcing him to drain a garden pond because it was being covered in algae due to the lack of sunlight.

Dispute Over Building Dimensions and Permissions

The core of the conflict lies in the deviation of the final build from the original 2022 planning application submitted by business owner Peter Davidson, 61. Welsh, alongside 36 other neighbors, objected when a retrospective planning application was submitted in 2025, claiming the building ended up approximately 1.2 times bigger than what was originally permitted.

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Davidson disputes these claims, maintaining that the development is almost exactly as the planning permit stated, though he admitted there were unexpected deviations during the construction process that are currently seeking retrospective permission. He argues that the council's portrayal of him as someone who built whatever he wanted without care is incorrect, stating he was granted full approval to undertake the work initially.

Noise Complaints and Sleep Disruption for Locals

Beyond the visual and structural impact, neighbors have complained about excessive noise generated by flagpoles and flags erected on the Shire Cars site. One resident described the sound of the flags flapping in the wind as comparable to continuous banging, similar to bins being struck repeatedly, which has been particularly disruptive during quieter periods.

These disturbances have reportedly affected sleep patterns for local families, waking children and having a detrimental impact on health and wellbeing. Welsh highlighted that the new building has also interfered with modern amenities, stating that he cannot get a phone signal in some places and cannot install solar panels, forcing him to rely more heavily on heating.

Financial Stakes for Business Owner and Future Appeals

For Peter Davidson, the outcome of this planning row carries existential financial consequences for his livelihood. He revealed that he spent around £1.5 million on the build, having cashed every pension, re-mortgaged his home, and sold his cars to fund the project. Davidson warned that if the business is not successful or if his appeals against the refusal of retrospective permission fail, he faces bankruptcy.

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The situation has left Davidson at risk of losing both his home and his business if he is forced to take the building down. He stressed that the strain on his family is phenomenal and that he is fighting to preserve the development he invested heavily in, while neighbors continue to demand the removal or modification of the structure that they feel has been imposed upon them illegally.