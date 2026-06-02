ShipStation Global Emerges From Logistics Merger With SMBs in Its Sights

Freight brokerage WWEX Group and shipping software suite Auctane have officially completed their merger to form logistics platform ShipStation Global.

industry often defined by fragmentation, two companies are making the argument that the future belongs to whoever can do it all under one roof, and that the small businesses long left to fend for themselves deserve a seat at that table.

, the companies announced Monday. The combined business now serves more than 3 million customers and processes over 3 billion shipments annually. Software-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo, the majority shareholder of Auctane, officially announced an agreement to acquire WWEX Group in March. The firm said the transaction values ShipStation Global is valued at $12 billion.

The strategic logic behind the deal is straightforward, even if the execution was complex. WWEX Group hosts a massive freight brokerage network that included more than 2,300 sales professionals, relationships with over 75 less-than-truckload carriers, 45,000 truckload carriers, 350 regional and international carriers and 600 technology partners. The brokerage brought in combined revenue of roughly $5 billion across its family of brands. On the other end, Auctane brought the software, led by e-commerce fulfillment provider ShipStation.

Other solutions under the Auctane umbrella include Stamps.com, Metapack and Packlink, a portfolio of tools already deeply embedded in the e-commerce shipping workflow. The problem both companies recognized was that their customers were managing an unwieldy patchwork of systems. An e-commerce merchant might use ShipStation for parcel management, a separate platform for LTL freight, another for insurance, and another to connect their ERP without any way to tie it all together.

“Smaller companies handle their shipping by stitching together a number of different solutions,” said Tom Madine, CEO of ShipStation Global. “These are smaller businesses that don’t have great technology resources internally, so as we’ve watched the industry evolve over the years, more of our customers were wanting simple solutions where everything’s connected. This deal made a ton of sense.

” Madine, who prior to the deal had been the CEO of WWEX Group, told Sourcing Journal the newly combined firm’s value proposition resonates most with the “small but active” customer segment. While the company spans Fortune 100 clients down to mom-and-pop operations, the merger was specifically designed to close gaps in the middle of the market.

According to Madine, these are the businesses that often ship enough packages to have a real operational burden, but are not large enough to build an internal logistics team or attract the attention of enterprise-focused providers.

“Two-person businesses that ship 1,000 orders a month are active enough where they just don’t have the resources in-house to manage it themselves,” he said. Based on the fragmented nature of the logistics technology space and the freight brokerage arena, ShipStation Global is aiming to fully live up to its name by making international expansion a bigger priority in 2027 and beyond.

The company currently has meaningful operations in Canada, the U.K., France, Spain and Australia, but Madine described the global opportunity as wide open. , Madine said.

“It just doesn’t exist out there today. That is one of our aspirational goals over the next five to 10 years. ” Looking ahead, Madine said that while ShipStation is always on the lookout for more acquisitions that make sense for the company, “we’ve got to digest this one first. ”ShipStation Global’s business is rooted in a history of acquisitions.

Stamps.com acquired ShipStation for $50 million in 2014, before scooping up U.K.-based MetaPack four years later for roughly $220 million. When Thoma Bravo acquired Stamps.com for $6.6 billion in 2021, the company was rebranded to Auctane. WWEX is the product of a 2021 merger between third-party logistics providers Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz. Despite having a litany of brands under its arsenal, ShipStation Global will not collapse the banners into a single identity.

WWEX Group brought names including Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics. Auctane contributed ShipStation, Stamps.com, Metapack and Packlink. Madine said the sub-brands will persist where they have market equity, but all will be powered by the same underlying technology and carrier portfolio under the ShipStation Global umbrella.

“There may be a sub-brand that has equity in the market that customers are very familiar with,” he said, “but all powered by ShipStation Global. ” Madine, a 29-year veteran of the company, is also bullish on the backing of Thoma Bravo, after having navigated six private equity ownership cycles in his career.

“I know there’s a lot of people that have mixed views on it, but I have viewed private equity as being an awesome tool for us to grow the business,” Madine said. Thoma Bravo is also an investor in supply chain visibility platform Project44, having co-led a $420 million investment in the freight tech company in 2022, and expense management platform Coupa Software. In total, the PE firm has stakes in roughly 80 businesses.

As North America's largest pure-play LTL carrier, the newly spun-off company faces a shrunken market, skeptical analysts and a long road to its own margin targets. The rare commercial humanoid deployment will target repetitive sorting and packing work at a Reno facility that saw a $40 million upgrade in 2024. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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