Ship Seized in Strait of Hormuz, Complicating U.S.-Iran Relations

A ship was taken by unauthorized personnel and was headed for Iran's territorial waters, further complicating U.S. efforts to bring an end to the war with Iran as President Donald Trump visits Beijing.

A ship has been seized in the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, further complicating U.S. efforts to bring an end to the war with Iran as President Donald Trump visits Beijing, with discussions on the Middle East high on the agenda.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre, which is backed by the British military, said a vessel was 'taken' by unauthorized personnel and was headed for Iran's territorial waters. The ship was anchored around 38 nautical miles (44 miles) off the coast of the port at Fujairah, a major hub for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, who arrived in the Chinese capital to a rolled-out red carpet and fanfare on Wednesday, said ahead of leaving for his two-day summit with Chinese premier Xi Jinping the U.S. did not need China's help to bring an end to more than 10 weeks of fighting, which has brought havoc to global markets and sent fuel prices soaring. Around a fifth of the world's oil and gas usually passes through the Strait of Hormuz, but maritime traffic through the waterway is still a fraction of its typical levels.

Iran has threatened to attack any ships it sees as unfriendly passing through the Strait, while the U.S. has blocked Iranian oil exports from leaving the country's ports





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran U.S. China Middle East Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fujairah Trump Xi Jinping Global Markets Fuel Prices Iranian Oil Exports Maritime Traffic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ship is reported seized off the coast of the UAE and is heading toward IranThe British military says a ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

Read more »

Ship is reported seized off the coast of the UAE and is heading toward IranThe British military says a ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

Read more »

Ship is reported seized off the coast of the UAE and is heading toward IranThe British military says a ship anchored off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

Read more »

Ship Seized by Unauthorized Personnel, Heading Towards IranThe British military reported that a ship anchored off the east coast of the UAE was seized by unauthorized personnel and is heading towards Iranian territorial waters. The UKMTO is investigating the incident without naming the ship.

Read more »