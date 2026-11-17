Federal prosecutors have indicted pilot Darris Ornel Jefferson on manslaughter charges following a 2024 collision in the Houston Ship Channel that killed tugboat worker Aquarius Lowman. Court documents and NTSB reports allege Jefferson was negligent and distracted by a non-work-related phone call during the incident.

A ship pilot has been indicted on a federal manslaughter charge in connection with a deadly collision between a cargo ship and a tugboat in the Houston Ship Channel in 2024, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors said Darris Ornel Jefferson was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the July 19, 2024 collision near the Lynchburg Ferry landing in Baytown. Authorities allege Jefferson was piloting a bulk carrier when it collided with the tugboat Miss Peggy. Aquarius Lowman, who was working aboard the tugboat, was killed in the crash, according to authorities.

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According to the indictment, Lowman's death was caused by Jefferson's misconduct, negligence and inattention to his duties while piloting the vessel. Nationwide ground stop lifted after more than 4 hours as Trump administration blames old, overloaded tech A National Transportation Safety Board report found Jefferson was on a non-work-related cellphone call at the time of the collision. The report also concluded that the captain of the Miss Peggy failed to maintain a proper lookout.

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