Shin-Kicking Champion Crowned at Historic Cotswold Olimpick Games

Andrew Bailey won the brutal shin-kicking contest at the 2026 Cotswold Olimpick Games, a four-century-old tradition revived in 1951. The event features eccentric disciplines and draws international crowds.

A new champion has been crowned in the ancient and painful sport of shin-kicking at the Cotswold Olimpick Games , a unique sporting tradition with roots stretching back more than four centuries.

The event, held on Dover's Hill near Chipping Campden in Gloucestershire, is a modern revival of games first staged in 1612. The original concept is credited to a local lawyer who sought to channel the competitive spirit of his community into a series of rural contests. After a series of interruptions, including a complete shutdown in the mid-1850s due to overcrowding-reportedly drawing crowds of 30,000-the games were revived in 1951.

Historically, the event featured a wide array of eccentric disciplines such as greasy pole climbing for the prize of a piglet, horse racing, hare coursing, and shooting. While many of today's competitions are family-friendly, shin-kicking remains a brutal spectacle that draws winces and sympathetic groans from spectators. Participants must wear trousers and often stuff straw into their socks to cushion their shins.

In the contest, two opponents hold each other by the shoulder and attempt to kick each other's shins forcefully enough to topple their rival to the ground. A stickler, or referee, must verify that a legitimate shin kick preceded any fall for the point to count.

Gareth Way, competing for his second year, explained that the physical pushing and shoving are as critical as the kicking itself, a sensation that overshadows the pain during the bout, though soreness lingers for days afterward. This year's champion, Andrew Bailey, was crowned by three-time champion and newly appointed stickler Mike Newby, known as Shindiana Jones. Notably, Bailey chose to compete without the traditional straw padding.

Former chairman Tom Threadgill emphasized that the inclusion of non-traditional sporting events over the years prevented the games from becoming a mere gimmick, maintaining a connection to a classical ideal that inspired the original use of the Olympic name. The 400th anniversary in 2012 brought renewed attention when the games were featured in a promotional video for the London Olympics, boosting their popularity and drawing visitors from across the globe, including from as far away as North Carolina.

The festival concluded with a traditional torchlit procession into Chipping Campden, followed by a fireworks display and beacon lighting, closing another chapter in the enduring legacy of this eccentric English tradition





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