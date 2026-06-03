Shilo Sanders faces legal trouble again as Mercedez-Benz looks to repossess his car

For the second time since the start of 2025, Shilo Sanders has been accused of not keeping up with his car payments by Mercedes-Benz.

For the second time since the start of 2025, Shilo Sanders has been accused of not keeping up with his car payments by Mercedes-Benz , which has now asked a federal bankruptcy court to let the company repossess his car.

Mercedes-Benz filed a similar claim in April 2025, stating Sanders was late on payments. That instance was resolved and Sanders kept his $135,000 car. , states that Sanders is late on payments that add up to more than $9,000, including amounts past due from February through May.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders warms up for the game against Utah before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City.filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023 with over $11 million in debt, much of which was owed to security guard John Darjean, who won a default judgment against Sanders in 2022 when Sanders didn’t appear for trial after being accused of assaulting Darjean. Sanders filed for bankruptcy after Darjean tried to collect, and an automatic stay preventing debt collection efforts was issued by the court.

Mercedes-Benz has asked for relief from the stay.

“The motor vehicle is depreciating in value, the contract is in default and the movant is being prevented by the automatic stay from exercising its remedies to repossess and liquidate its collateral, the motor vehicle,” the company’s attorney stated in court filings on June 2. The Mercedes-Benz brand logo can be seen on a stele in front of the facade of a branch of the automobile manufacturer in Munich on April 25, 2026.

Darjean still has not been able to collect the entire amount owed from his lawsuit, and another trial is set for Aug. 31. Sanders has continued to claim that he acted in self-defense against Darjean. The new Mercedes-Benz filing comes soon after another lawsuit was dropped by a law firm that also stated Sanders was overdue on bills. Sanders’ goal, by filing for bankruptcy, is to “get a fresh start,” per his attorneys.

Sanders is the son of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and the brother of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.





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