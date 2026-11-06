Shildon Named Britain's Most Affordable Town for Home Buyers

Analysis reveals Shildon in County Durham is the UK's most affordable town, with property costs at just 1.15 times local earnings, far below the national average.

A comprehensive new analysis by Zoopla has identified Shildon in County Durham as the most affordable place to purchase a home in Britain, with average property prices recorded at approximately £73,600. This valuation represents a house price to earnings ratio of just 1.15, meaning a two-adult household working full-time in the local area can buy a home for slightly more than their combined annual salary. The study highlights a stark disparity in the UK housing market, where northern regions offer significantly lower entry costs compared to the capital and southern counties. In Shildon, the low ratio indicates that residents do not need to stretch their finances excessively to secure a mortgage, making homeownership accessible to a broader segment of the population.

Top Affordable Towns in Northern England and Scotland

Shildon leads the rankings, followed closely by Ferryhill, also located in County Durham, which holds the title of the second most affordable town in Britain. In Ferryhill, average property prices stand at £91,500, with a house price to earnings ratio of 1.43 based on dual full-time earnings. Peterlee, another town in the north-east of England, ranks third with average home values of £96,500 and a ratio of 1.51. These three northern towns demonstrate that County Durham dominates the lower end of the affordability spectrum, offering typical home values well below the £100,000 threshold. The north-east of England thus emerges as a primary hub for budget-conscious buyers seeking value in the current real estate landscape.

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Scottish Coastal Towns Offer Competitive Value

Scotland accounts for a significant portion of the most affordable locations, with Fraserburgh, a historic fishing port on the Aberdeenshire coast, ranking fourth. Property valuations in Fraserburgh typically average around £116,000, resulting in a house price to earnings ratio of 1.59. Irvine in Scotland takes the fifth spot, with average property prices of approximately £114,800 and a ratio of 1.62. Other Scottish towns making the top ten include Peterhead, Ardrossan, Methil, and Saltcoats. Collectively, Scotland comprises almost two-thirds of the 36 towns where home values remain less than twice the local household earnings, underscoring the region's relative affordability compared to other parts of the United Kingdom.

Regional Disparities and Southern Market Conditions

The analysis also examined affordability in southern England, revealing significantly higher costs for prospective buyers. In the south-east of England, Dover is the most affordable town, with average property prices at £206,300 and a house price to earnings ratio of 2.97. Bideford in the south-west follows as the most affordable area in that region, with average prices around £224,700, equivalent to 3.35 times local annual earnings. Homes in the most affordable southern towns still cost roughly three times the average local household earnings, highlighting the steep premium attached to living in the south compared to the north. This geographic divide creates a considerable affordability gap that influences migration patterns and investment decisions across the country.

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London Housing Market Remains Most Expensive

London continues to be the least affordable region in Britain, with a typical home valued at £524,100, which is 6.11 times household earnings. Within the capital, the borough of Tower Hamlets is the most affordable location for buyers, with an average home cost of £455,200 and a ratio of 4.91. Greenwich and Croydon follow, both at 5.26 times household earnings. The south-east of England, excluding London, remains the second least affordable region, with a typical home valued at £395,700, equivalent to 5.33 times annual household earnings. Across all 929 towns analyzed by Zoopla, the average home in Britain is valued at £299,100, which is 4.3 times annual household earnings estimated at £69,600. This data reinforces the capital's position as a high-cost barrier for many aspiring homeowners.

Expert Perspectives on Market Trends and Rates

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, noted that house prices have been rising more slowly than incomes, which helps improve housing affordability in some areas. However, he emphasized that higher mortgage rates continue to offset some of these gains by increasing the monthly cost of buying a home. Donnell added that buyers have more homes to choose from than a year ago, with greater scope to negotiate on price, particularly in southern England. He advised potential movers to take a fresh look at what they can afford locally and consider expanding their search to neighboring towns to improve buying options. Meanwhile, Nathan Emerson, chief executive of estate agent body Propertymark, stated that these findings highlight significant differences in housing affordability across the UK. He warned that the Bank of England's decision to increase the base rate to 4 per cent adds further pressure, potentially increasing borrowing costs and creating another barrier for aspiring homeowners.