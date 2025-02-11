Shifting Shortlisting to HR Can Significantly Reduce Gender Bias in Hiring

A new study demonstrates that transferring initial application review and shortlisting duties from hiring managers to human resources professionals can significantly increase the share of women hired.

A new study has revealed an effective method to combat gender bias in hiring practices. The research, conducted by The Muse and RecruitmentMarketing.com, discovered that shifting the responsibility of initial application review and shortlisting from hiring managers to human resources professionals can significantly boost the percentage of women hired. This finding sheds light on a pervasive issue women face in the job market: gender bias .

Often, qualified women encounter obstacles even before securing a job interview. Studies consistently demonstrate that women applicants receive fewer interview invitations compared to equally qualified men. This phenomenon is further exacerbated for older women and women belonging to racial or ethnic minorities. The study's authors investigated this discrepancy by analyzing the hiring procedures of a large, multinational technology company. Prior to implementing a new policy, hiring managers handled all application reviews, a process often hindered by their demanding schedules. This resulted in delays in extending job offers, potentially leading to the loss of top talent. To streamline the hiring process, the company transferred the shortlisting responsibility to the HR department. Under this revised system, hiring managers outline the job requirements to HR personnel, who then review all applications and present a shortlist of no more than seven candidates to the hiring manager for the final decision. While the primary aim of this policy change was to enhance hiring efficiency, two researchers seized the opportunity to analyze its impact on gender representation. Professor Almasa Sarabi from the University of Amsterdam and Nico Lehmann from the Erasmus School of Economics examined the company's data, encompassing 8,750 hired candidates over a two-year period. The data revealed a striking outcome: transferring the shortlisting responsibility from hiring managers to HR personnel significantly increased the proportion of women hired. The company observed a 5.9 percentage point rise in the share of women appointed to newly created positions. This finding underscores the crucial role that the shortlisting process plays in mitigating gender bias in hiring





