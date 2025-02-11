Shifting Shortlisting to HR Can Significantly Increase Women Hired

A new study reveals that transferring the initial application review and shortlisting duties from hiring managers to human resources professionals can significantly increase the share of women hired.

A new study offers a potential solution to combat gender bias in hiring practices . The research, conducted by The Muse and RecruitmentMarketing.com, demonstrated that transferring the initial application review and shortlisting process from hiring managers to human resources (HR) professionals can substantially elevate the percentage of women hired. This finding sheds light on the pervasive nature of gender bias that women frequently encounter throughout their professional journeys.

The study confirms that women often face hurdles even before securing a job interview. Sex discrimination frequently operates to exclude qualified women from being considered for positions in the first place. Gender bias often manifests during the initial stages of hiring, particularly when decision-makers scrutinize applications to select candidates for interviews. This stage, where candidate shortlisting frequently occurs with minimal oversight, can inadvertently perpetuate bias against women, making it challenging to identify and address.However, this particular study has identified a promising best practice for mitigating hiring bias against women. By assigning the responsibility of initial application review and shortlisting to the HR department instead of hiring managers, the study found a significant increase in the number of women ultimately hired. The study highlights the critical role of the shortlisting process in reducing gender bias. The method employed to narrow down applicant pools to a select few finalists can have a profound impact on gender equity in hiring. The researchers analyzed data from a large, multinational technology company that implemented a change in its shortlisting process. Previously, hiring managers reviewed all applications, but due to their heavy workloads, this approach often resulted in delays in extending job offers, leading to the loss of top talent. To streamline the hiring process, the company shifted the responsibility for shortlisting candidates from hiring managers to the HR department. Under the new system, hiring managers would outline the job requirements to the HR team, who would then review all applications and forward a maximum of seven shortlisted candidates to the hiring manager for final selection. While the company's primary objective was to improve hiring efficiency, two researchers seized the opportunity to examine the data for any gender-related impacts.Professor Almasa Sarabi from the University of Amsterdam and Nico Lehmann from the Erasmus School of Economics wanted to determine if transferring shortlisting duties to HR personnel would lead to a higher number of women hired. The company shared its anonymized data with the researchers, encompassing 8,750 hired candidates over a two-year period during the policy change. The researchers also gained insights from hiring manager surveys and interviews with HR team members. Their findings revealed that shifting candidate shortlisting responsibility from hiring managers to the HR department significantly increased the proportion of newly hired women within the company. Specifically, placing HR in charge of narrowing the applicant pools resulted in a 5.9 percentage point increase in the share of women hired.





ForbesWomen / 🏆 477. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gender Bias Hiring Practices Human Resources Shortlisting Women In The Workforce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women at 'Significantly Higher Risk' of Long COVID, Study FindsA new study reveals that women, particularly those in middle age, have a greater risk of developing long COVID compared to men. Researchers suggest several possible explanations, including hormonal differences and a higher prevalence of comorbidities like myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome in women.

Read more »

Arctic's Carbon Sink Shifting to Emissions, Study FindsA new study reveals that a significant portion of the Arctic's tundra, forests, and wetlands, which have traditionally acted as carbon sinks, are now releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This shift is attributed to warming temperatures, changes in vegetation growth, and increasing wildfire frequency. While the Arctic remains a net carbon sink globally, the study highlights the alarming consequences of climate change on this vital ecosystem.

Read more »

Meat Alternatives Gain Traction When Significantly Cheaper: StudyA recent study reveals that consumers are more likely to choose plant-based meat alternatives if they are priced lower than conventional meat options. The research also explores the environmental impact of food production and the nutritional differences between meat and meat alternatives through advanced metabolomics techniques.

Read more »

Accenture Phased Out DEI Goals Amidst Shifting US LandscapeAccenture, a global IT and management consulting firm, is significantly revising its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The company is discontinuing specific diversity goals, ending the use of DEI targets in performance evaluations, and shifting away from demographic-specific career development programs. CEO Julie Sweet cited evolving political and legal landscapes in the United States as a driving force behind these changes.

Read more »

Streaming Boosts Broadcast TV Ratings SignificantlyNielsen data reveals the substantial impact of streaming on viewership for broadcast network shows. The top 10 entertainment series on broadcast networks this season gain an average of 2.85 million viewers from streaming alone a week after airing. Streaming accounts for about 26% of the total seven-day viewership for these shows, but its influence is even greater among the key 18-49 demographic, contributing over 60% of their ratings.

Read more »

The Precarious Journey of Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Amidst Shifting US Immigration PoliciesThis article explores the experiences of Venezuelan asylum seekers, like Maria Eugenia Torres Ramirez, navigating a complex and evolving US immigration landscape. It highlights the Trump administration's efforts to curtail legal pathways for immigration and the subsequent impact on individuals seeking refuge from political persecution and humanitarian crises in Venezuela.

Read more »