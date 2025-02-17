Shifting Sentiment: From Trumphoria to Doubt

This article discusses the recent shift in market sentiment from euphoria to skepticism. It analyzes various indicators, including the author's 'Euphoriameter,' which peaked in November 2022, coinciding with the peak of 'Trumphoria.' The article also highlights the Investment Manager Index survey, showing a surge in risk aversion among investment managers. The author suggests that the 2014-16 period, characterized by increased flows into Developed Markets outside the US, could serve as a playbook for the future, as global equities become more attractive.

Sentiment is shifting; from euphoria to doubt. Overall, the evidence continues to show a shift in sentiment from previous extreme bullishness and frenzied flows to now increasing skepticism and concern as Trumphoria subsides and a new challenging reality sets in. It seems to be turning. My “Euphoriameter” indicator below (which combines: forward P/E ratio, smoothed surveyed sentiment, and equity risk pricing) peaked in November last year.

Basically, I would call that peak-Trumphoria as markets anticipated a repeat of the upside we saw coming out of 2016. But the reality is starting to set in as a rapid reform agenda, return to trade wars, and a background setup of expensive valuations makes for a more volatile and may be less immediately up-sloping experience vs back then. And if you want proof of that, the latest Investment Manager Index survey showed a sharp lurch to the risk-aversion side as investment managers reassess the political/fiscal backdrop and US/global macro outlook. Two things come to mind on this chart. First is how the above change in heart comes following a frenzy of flows into US equities (same message as the first chart: things are turning as doubt begins to replace optimism). But perhaps more interesting is how Developed Market flows are turning up — pay special attention to the 2014-16 period where DM ex US flows surged while US flows slumped. This could be a playbook for 2025/26 as the outlook brightens for Global equities (e.g., as I recently noted on Indeed, the US faces a high hurdle of high valuations. Even if we acknowledge the reality of a new higher range in P/E ratios for the US stock market, it’s still sitting at the upper end of that range.





