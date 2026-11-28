Tim Allen and Kat Dennings star in the hit ABC comedy Shifting Gears. The first season, featuring all 23 episodes, streams on Netflix starting December 1 in the US.

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings have returned to network television with a significant streaming opportunity for fans of their sitcom. The duo stars in Shifting Gears, which recently secured the title of the most-watched comedy series for ABC during the last television season. With a third season already scheduled to premiere in January, audiences now have a definitive way to catch up on the first two seasons. The complete first season will officially launch on Netflix in the United States on December 1. All 23 episodes from the initial run will be available for streaming simultaneously upon release.

Streaming Availability and Release Timeline

The acquisition of the series by Netflix is part of a broader licensing agreement with Disney. This partnership ensures that the show remains accessible across multiple digital platforms rather than being exclusive to a single service. Viewers in the United States will retain the option to stream the series on Hulu and Disney+ alongside the Netflix release. International subscribers outside the United States must wait slightly longer to access the content. Netflix global release is scheduled for January 7, allowing international markets to join the domestic audience in a few weeks.

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Plot Details and Character Dynamics

Tim Allen portrays Matt Parker, a widower who runs a business dedicated to restoring classic cars. His personal life undergoes a significant shift when his estranged daughter, Riley, returns to the family home. Kat Dennings plays Riley Parker, who moves back in with her father while raising her two children. This multi-generational living arrangement forces both characters to confront past grievances and adjust to new family dynamics. The narrative focuses on Matt learning to love and live again after losing his wife. Simultaneously, Riley navigates the challenges of starting a new chapter in her life while cohabitating with her father.

Production Background and Network History

Tim Allen brings extensive television experience to this project, having starred in Home Improvement for eight seasons. He also headlined Last Man Standing for nine seasons on Fox before its conclusion. The gap between the end of that series and his return to ABC was relatively short. Allen reunited with the network less than four years after Last Man Standing ended its run. He collaborated with Kat Dennings, who gained significant acclaim for her six-season tenure on 2 Broke Girls on CBS. Both actors have demonstrated consistent success in the sitcom genre. Their combination helps explain why the show achieved high ratings during its first two seasons.

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Future Implications for the Series

Shifting Gears continues to grow its audience through this strategic streaming release. The availability of all 23 episodes allows new viewers to binge-watch the entire first season without waiting for weekly updates. This accessibility supports the show momentum as it approaches its upcoming third season. The January premiere on ABC will serve as the next major milestone for the production. Disney appears confident in the series longevity given the continued investment in distribution channels. The move to Netflix expands the potential viewer base beyond traditional cable and broadcast demographics.

Impact on Streaming Market Competition

This release highlights the complex licensing landscape between major streaming platforms and traditional networks. Disney leverages its content library to drive subscriptions across Hulu, Disney+, and now Netflix. The deal demonstrates how content owners maximize revenue by distributing shows across multiple services. Consumers benefit from having more options to access popular programming without subscribing to every single platform. The success of Shifting Gears on streaming services may influence future licensing strategies for other ABC sitcoms. Disney aims to retain subscribers by offering convenient access to its hit shows through established third-party partners.