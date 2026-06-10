Shifting Gears Returns for Third Season with New Characters and Storylines

The hit ABC sitcom is returning for a third season, but there has been concern about not everyone returning. The new season will feature new characters and storylines, including a possible romance between Matt and Eve.

Shifting Gears is returning for a third season, but there has been concern about not everyone returning. During the February season finale of the hit ABC sitcom, Matt and Eve got their happy ending when they reconciled and jetted off to Spain.

Matt's daughter, who has been a part of the show, has brought a different audience to the show and has added romance for the viewers who want that on the show. The flirting and actual activity between Matt and Eve has been working, making the show more dynamic and interesting. In an interview, Tim Allen shared that he loves doing the show and is amazed that they're able to do this.

He also mentioned that Jenna Elfman will be in most of the season. The new season is set to start in late July, and Allen is excited to see how the storylines will play out. One of the questions on everyone's mind is whether Matt and Eve will rekindle their romance. Allen is uncomfortable with the idea of them being in a relationship, but he thinks it would be very entertaining.

He also thinks that Stephen, a former MI6 agent, would be a great love interest for Eve. The new season will feature new characters, including Woodrow, a former rising star in the CIA whose career was derailed by a mission gone awry. The show is expected to premiere in theaters on June 19





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