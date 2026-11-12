Shifting Gears Renewed for Season 3 Despite Mixed Reviews

ABC renews Shifting Gears for a third season after the Tim Allen and Kat Dennings comedy series drew 17 million viewers, setting a platform record.

ABC has officially renewed the sitcom Shifting Gears for a third season following its successful premiere earlier this year. The network confirmed the renewal on January 8, 2025, just days after the series debuted and captured significant audience attention. This decision comes despite the show receiving mixed to negative critical reception from professional reviewers. The strong viewership numbers demonstrate a clear disconnect between critical opinion and consumer demand.

Series Performance and Viewership Records

Shifting Gears achieved a major milestone by setting a new record for an ABC TV show. The series attracted 17 million viewers across all platforms during its initial launch window. This massive audience engagement occurred on January 8, 2025, marking a significant start for the network's programming lineup. The performance validates ABC's investment in the property despite the lukewarm response from industry critics.

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The show is currently available for streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu. These platforms provide wide accessibility for viewers who missed the linear broadcast. The immediate availability on streaming services likely contributed to the high consumption rates. The series has already secured its place in the network's future schedule for at least one more season.

Creative Team and Plot Details

Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully developed the series for ABC. The narrative centers on Riley Parker, a recently divorced woman portrayed by Kat Dennings. She moves in with her father, Matt Parker, who is played by Tim Allen. The show explores the complexities of family dynamics and cohabitation after significant life changes.

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Matt Parker is depicted as a widower who owns an auto customization shop. The plot requires him and his daughter to navigate their previously estranged relationship. The central conflict involves their struggle to maintain a household under the same roof. This premise provides the comedic and dramatic tension that drives the episodes forward.

Critical Reception Versus Audience Response

Critical reviews for the inaugural season have been largely unfavorable. The series currently holds a 47% approval rating on review aggregators. This statistic highlights a divide between professional critics and the general public. Many reviewers found the premise or execution lacking in novelty or depth.

However, some critics offered positive perspectives on the show's potential. One noted comedy snob predicted it could be a sneaky hit for the network. This reviewer praised the series for being pleasantly surprising despite not being an immediate standout. The prediction suggests that word-of-mouth could drive sustained interest even without critical acclaim.

Fan Engagement and Future Implications

The high viewership numbers suggest that the cast chemistry between Kat Dennings and Tim Allen resonates with audiences. Fans of both actors have expressed strong interest in seeing them share scenes again. This enthusiasm likely fueled the initial surge in viewership on January 8, 2025. The renewal indicates that ABC prioritizes audience size over critical scores.

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The third season will continue to explore the living arrangements of the Parker family. The dynamic between the auto shop owner and his divorced daughter remains the core of the show. Viewers can anticipate further developments in their relationship and daily lives. The series remains a prominent fixture in the current television landscape.