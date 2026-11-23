Analysis of naming trends in Washington state reveals a significant drop in mid-20th century classics like James and Robert among newborns, while Stephen sees a major resurgence in popularity compared to the 1940s.

Washington state baby naming trends have undergone a dramatic transformation from the mid-twentieth century to the recent decade, according to comparative data. The name James, which held the undisputed position of the most popular boy name in the United States with 795,767 births during the 1940 to 1949 period, has seen a substantial shift in its current standing. While James remains a prominent choice in Washington with 1,378 babies named between 2015 and 2024, its dominance has waned in the face of evolving parental preferences.

Decline of Post-War Name Classics

Robert, previously the second most common name nationally with 758,115 babies receiving it between 1940 and 1949, has dropped out of the upper echelons of current popularity. In Washington, the name William, which ranked fourth nationally in the 1940s with 556,469 births, has maintained a stronger presence than Robert but still reflects the broader trend of declining traditional favorites. David, once the sixth most popular name with 426,365 national births in the 1940s, is now the 204th most common name in Washington with 428 babies given the name in the last decade. The name Larry, which was the eleventh most common nationally with 255,899 babies in the 1940s, has fallen to the 902nd position locally with only 50 births recorded between 2015 and 2024.

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Rising Popularity of Stephen and Kenneth

Stephen represents a significant counter-trend in the data, showing a robust increase in usage compared to its predecessors. With a Greek origin meaning wreath or crown, Stephen was the twenty-fifth most common name nationally in the 1940s with 106,790 births. In contrast, between 2015 and 2024, Stephen has climbed to become the twelfth most common name in Washington with 2,492 babies receiving the name. This surge positions Stephen well above other classic names like Kenneth, which was the sixteenth most common nationally in the 1940s with 198,551 births and has settled at the forty-ninth most common name in Washington with 1,341 births in the recent period.

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Traditional Names Still Hold Regional Ground

Despite the overall decline of many mid-century staples, certain names continue to resonate strongly with Washington families. William has seen a notable retention of popularity, with 1,845 babies named William in Washington between 2015 and 2024, making it the twenty-eighth most common name in the state. This stands in sharp contrast to its national ranking drop, as it was originally the fourth most common name with 556,469 births in the 1940s. Similarly, George, meaning farmer in Greek and originally the fifteenth most common name with 209,005 national births in the 1940s, remains relatively stable as the 234th most common name in Washington with 361 births recently. The name Thomas, derived from Greek meaning twin, was the eighth most popular nationally in the 1940s with 350,771 births but has fallen to the 543rd position locally with 124 babies given the name in the last decade.

Emerging Patterns and Future Implications

The data highlights a clear shift away from the top-tier dominance of names like James and Robert, which defined the naming conventions of the post-war era. Names such as Jack, originally the thirty-fifth most common with 73,910 national births in the 1940s, have dropped significantly to the 202nd position in Washington with only 431 births. Mike, meaning gift from God with Hebrew origins, has seen an even steeper decline, falling from the eighty-sixth most common name with 34,534 national births in the 1940s to the 735th position in Washington with just 75 births. These statistics suggest that contemporary Washington parents are moving toward a more diverse selection of names, with Stephen emerging as a standout favorite in a landscape previously dominated by a smaller set of traditional choices.