Shift Happens: The Complicated History of the Keyboard

Marcin Wichary's new book, Shift Happens, explores the fascinating history of the keyboard from its inception to the modern mechanical keyboard movement. Wichary, a designer and blogger, delves into the origins of Qwerty, the Shift Wars, and the evolution of keyboards throughout time.

Shift Happens is a book, launching on Kickstarter today, that attempts to tell the winding story of keyboards: from the conception of the Qwerty layout a century and a half ago, through early computers, to the mechanical keyboard communities of today. It’s the work of Marcin Wichary, a Polish designer based in Chicago who’s been blogging about keyboards for years on Medium.

Part coffee-table book, filled with gloriously detailed photos of historical keyboards and typewriters, and part deeply researched textbook, Shift Happens is the work of a man that cares deeply about the design and function of a tool that’s become an essential yet oft-overlooked part of our professional and private lives. Shift Happens delves into the Shift Wars, when competing typewriter companies had very different ideas about how their machines should carry out the most basic of tasks: creating upper and lowercase letters. It explores why Qwerty succeeded when competing layouts like Dvorak failed to gain widespread traction, and even takes the time to discuss some of the supposedly worst keyboards ever made, like those that came with the ZX Spectrum or PCjr. I sat down with Marcin over Google Meet to discuss how the book came together and to ask whether he’s ever been able to figure out where the hell Qwerty came from (spoiler alert: it’s complicated). The following transcript has been condensed for length and clarity. I’d like to start by asking what your background is, and how you got into this project? Professionally, I’m a product designer or UX designer, so always somewhere on this line between engineering and design. I’m originally from Poland, and I moved here to America a while back and got to work at Google and Medium, which was probably part of the story of my interest in keyboards. I’m currently at Figma. When I was at Medium we were really encouraged to just write. And I started doing this partly to use the thing that I’m building, and partly to sort of try it out. At Medium, there were different typewriters in offices, almost as decoration, and there were rooms named after typewriters. I started looking at them and was like, “Oh, these keys are kind of interesting. Why is backspace on this other side? Or why is this called this? Or why does this typewriter look so funny?” My original idea was to write a bunch of Medium stories about keyboards, but at some point, I literally counted the words. I was like, okay, I wrote these two stories. They actually ended up being a lot more than I expected. And now if I just multiplied by 10 more, it’s a book length. So I sort of worked myself into the book idea almost mathematically. That’s hilarious. Apologies, by the way, that I’m muting while you’re talking. It’s because I have a stupidly loud keyboard in front of me, and I don’t want to ruin the transcription. Anyway, it’s interesting that the book covers both typewriters and retro keyboards and then even modern keyboards. How did you go about setting the boundaries of what you wanted to cover? Where did you draw the line? I wasn’t initially thinking of it as a comprehensive history of all of the keyboards forever. I just wanted to center it around stories. Fortunately I found enough good stories and moments in time to actually sustain a narrative. In half a year, the Qwerty keyboard will be 150 years old to the day. So the book kind of starts there. There were obviously typewriters before that, but they weren’t mass-produced, they weren’t as important as the first Qwerty typewriter. So basically, I’m trying to go from that moment in time to today. It’s obviously a lot of typewriter history, but it actually spent a little bit more time on the computer side, particularly since the eighties. So the book goes from early typewriters to computers, and includes a lot of the mechanical keyboard fascination of today. I think the last thread is this sort of reflection on how keyboards were actually used throughout the decades. If you grabbed Christopher Latham Sholes, who put together the first typewriter, and sat him down today, he would know that this is a Qwerty keyboard. But the way we use the keyboard is very, very different. Typewriters used to be professional tools for people who had to go through training. Now we just chat. We talk through typing. Most keyboards are now used for just casual chatting rather than professional work. I’ve come across many stories over the years of why Qwerty is the way it is. That’s the one about being able to type out the word “typewriter” on one row or the idea of spreading out the vowels to slow down typists. I suspect the answer to this question might be “it’s complicated,” but did you get to the bottom of why Qwerty is the way it is? Yeah, it’s complicated. I got to what I think is the bottom, but there might be no bottom. The gist of it is that we might never know. Nothing was written down. They were running their typewriter company as a startu





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

History KEYBOARDS TYPEWRITERS QWERTY HISTORY DESIGN TECHNOLOGY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canucks' JT Miller Responds to Trade Rumors, 'Whatever Happens, Happens'A report broke that Miller was on his way out of Vancouver ahead of Saturday's game.

Read more »

9-1-1: Lone Star's Finale Shift: Asteroid Threat Replaced by Nuclear Meltdown9-1-1: Lone Star's penultimate episode revealed a surprise twist, shifting the focus from an impending asteroid to a potentially catastrophic nuclear meltdown. The episode opens with Owen Strand disoriented in a dark room, seemingly amidst a nuclear disaster. This revelation directly contradicts the initial tension surrounding the asteroid, leaving viewers to speculate about the true danger facing the 126 team.

Read more »

Trump Fires Two Top Labor Officials, Signaling Shift in Worker ProtectionsPresident Donald Trump has fired General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo and NLRB Member Gwynne Wilcox, marking a significant change in the landscape of labor law in the United States.

Read more »

Aviation Industry Navigates Potential Shift in Regulatory LandscapeThe aviation industry is facing a potential change in regulatory oversight under a new administration. While the previous Biden administration focused on stringent consumer protections, the incoming Trump administration is expected to prioritize deregulation. This shift has sparked debate among lawmakers and industry experts, with some arguing for a less regulated environment and others emphasizing the importance of consumer safeguards.

Read more »

Nvidia Sell-Off: Technical Weakness or Fundamental Shift?Nvidia's stock price plunged after a record-breaking market value loss, raising concerns about technical weakness and potential further downside. Despite the sell-off, Nvidia remains a trillion-dollar company with strong long-term prospects. Some analysts predict a corrective phase, while others remain bullish on the company's fundamentals. The broader market, heavily influenced by Nvidia's performance, also experienced a downturn.

Read more »

Combatting Loneliness: Shift Focus to OthersA recent study reveals that over half of Americans experience loneliness. Experts suggest that focusing on the needs and interests of potential friends can be key to combating this epidemic. By being thoughtful, supportive, and offering respite from stressors, individuals can cultivate rewarding and lasting connections.

Read more »