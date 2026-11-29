Mikaela Shiffrin reaches a historic 100th World Cup slalom podium while finishing third in Killington. Camille Rast claims the victory in a tight race.

Mikaela Shiffrin reached a historic milestone during the women's World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. The American alpine skiing legend secured her 100th podium finish in the slalom discipline, becoming the first skier in history, male or female, to achieve this record-breaking tally in a single event type.

Historic Achievement in Slalom Discipline

This milestone marks a significant departure from her previous standing, as Shiffrin finished third in the race held on home snow. She was trailing overall leader Lara Colturi of Albania by 0.59 seconds and Olympic silver medalist Camille Rast of Switzerland by 0.09 seconds. Despite not taking the gold, the achievement of reaching 100 slalom podiums highlights her enduring dominance in the sport. No other athlete has ever approached this number in a single discipline. The previous record was held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark, who accumulated 81 slalom podiums and 72 giant slalom podiums over his career.

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Shiffrin Returns to Killington

Shiffrin was competing at the Killington resort for the first time in two years, following a serious injury. She last raced there on a Saturday when she crashed in a giant slalom and suffered a deep puncture wound. The return to this specific course was highly anticipated by fans and competitors alike. She had previously won six of the eight slaloms held at this venue, demonstrating a strong historical advantage. Her 73 World Cup wins out of 110 total victories have also come in slalom events, underscoring her specialization.

Rast and Colturi Claim Top Honors

Camille Rast of Switzerland secured the victory with a highly competitive opening run. She finished with a margin of just 0.09 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Lara Colturi of Albania finished second, serving as the overall leader in the World Cup standings. The tight margins indicate a highly contested race with minimal errors from the top performers. Shiffrin's error-free opening run placed her in the lead initially, but she could not maintain the advantage through the second run.

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Competitive Field and Course Conditions

The event featured intense competition among top-ranked skiers on the steep slopes of Vermont. Staffers were seen hosing down the course to prepare optimal conditions for the athletes. The race took place on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, under bright winter skies. The presence of multiple international stars highlighted the global appeal of the World Cup series. Shiffrin's ability to navigate the course without errors in the first run showcased her technical precision.

Future Implications for the Season

As the season progresses, Shiffrin's consistency remains a key factor for the overall standings. Her return to full competitive form after her injury is a positive sign for the upcoming races. The Killington stop serves as an early indicator of form for the rest of the winter. Rast and Colturi have proven themselves as serious contenders for the title. The race concluded with a celebration of Shiffrin's historic career achievement. Fans and media acknowledged the magnitude of reaching 100 podiums in one discipline.