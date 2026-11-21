Shibetoshi Nakamoto links the recent market crash to low buying interest as Bitcoin and Dogecoin hit multi-month lows and $2.56 billion in positions are liquidated.

Markus, widely recognized in the digital asset community as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, addressed the severe downturn in cryptocurrency valuations by attributing the collapse to a critical lack of market demand. This commentary emerged as the sector endured a brutal period of volatility that resulted in over $2.56 billion in liquidated positions within a single twenty-four-hour window.

Nakamoto Highlights Absence of Buying Pressure

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, known on the social media platform X as @alphadoge777, stated that the recent price action indicated that "Black Friday came early" for asset holders. This observation was made as the broader financial ecosystem experienced a synchronized drop across multiple asset classes, including technology stocks, gold, copper, and Asian equity markets.

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His remarks underscore a growing concern among investors regarding the sustainability of current valuations without renewed institutional or retail interest. The community member pointed out that the market has been exhibiting signs of "pretty low demand for a while now," suggesting that the structural issues precede the immediate price drop.

One Dogecoin community member responded to the pessimism by asking if it was unreasonable to believe the asset was poised for a rebound. Shibetoshi Nakamoto countered this sentiment by reminding followers of the inherent volatility of digital currencies, noting that while assets do fluctuate, the current lack of upward momentum is driven by absent buying interest rather than temporary technical glitches.

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Broad Market Liquidations and Asset Drops

The crypto market selloff deepened on Saturday, with Bitcoin hitting its lowest level since September 2024 and extending a brutal run for risk assets. According to data from Coinglass at press time, $2.56 billion was liquidated in crypto positions over the past twenty-four hours, with longs accounting for 89.2% of this total at $2.28 billion.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin fell to $0.05 earlier on Saturday, a low not seen since June 2022. The meme coin was trading in the red, down 8.13% in the last twenty-four hours to $0.528 and down 16% weekly, illustrating the severe pressure on high-volatility tokens. Short liquidations came in at a comparatively minor $276,040, highlighting that the crash was primarily driven by leveraged long positions being wiped out.

Analysts pointed to rising real, or inflation-adjusted, U.S. Treasury yields as a key driver of the ongoing sell-off, which extends a bear market that began in October of last year. This macroeconomic pressure has created a challenging environment for risk-on assets, forcing investors to reassess their exposure to digital currencies.

Regulatory Setbacks and Future Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the next positive catalyst after U.S. crypto regulation - a longtime market driver - fizzled in 2026. The broader crypto market has dropped since the Clarity Act faced a setback in September, leaving traders without a clear policy tailwind to support a bullish comeback.

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Shibetoshi Nakamoto did not point to a specific catalyst for the decline, but his remarks highlight an important ingredient for a bullish comeback in the market: demand. The upcoming synopsis edition of the International Online Summit is scheduled to take place from December 14-20, 2026, potentially offering further insights into the evolving regulatory landscape.

The current situation reflects a stark contrast to previous bull runs where regulatory clarity provided a foundation for rapid price appreciation. Without such catalysts, the market remains vulnerable to macroeconomic headwinds and internal liquidity crunches, leaving participants to navigate a period of significant uncertainty.