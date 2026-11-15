Shibetoshi Nakamoto: Bitcoin the Best 401(k) Replacement Amid Crash

Shibetoshi Nakamoto declares Bitcoin the best retirement savings vehicle during a market crash. Fidelity's 2025 plan expands crypto access for US investors.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto has publicly championed Bitcoin as the superior alternative to traditional retirement savings accounts, specifically citing it as having the 'best reason to exist' among digital assets. This assertion emerged on the social media platform X as the cryptocurrency market endured a severe downturn that triggered massive liquidations for leveraged traders.

Nakamoto Advocates For Bitcoin Over Other Crypto

Nakamoto, known in the digital space as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, engaged directly with users debating the utility of various cryptocurrencies during a period of extreme volatility. While describing Bitcoin as the 'og' with the strongest foundational purpose, he contrasted it sharply with Ethereum, which he labeled a 'massive failure of its own goals,' although he acknowledged Ethereum retains positive brand recognition. He further categorized other tokens as 'dumb tokens for degenerates,' reinforcing his belief that Bitcoin stands alone as a viable long-term store of value.

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Market Crash Triggers Billions In Liquidations

The commentary followed a sharp market crash where millions of dollars in positions were wiped out within a single day. According to data from CoinGlass, leveraged traders suffered $1.92 billion in liquidations over a 24-hour period. Long positions accounted for the bulk of these losses at $1.59 billion, while short liquidations totaled $341.26 million. During this turmoil, Dogecoin fell to a low of $0.055, a price level not seen since June 2023, and was down 4.63% at the time of reporting.

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Fidelity Expands Crypto Access For Retirement

The debate over Bitcoin as a retirement asset gains weight as major financial institutions adjust their offerings. Fidelity Investments, a dominant provider of 401(k) plans in the United States, announced in April 2022 a standard account option allowing employees to add Bitcoin to their existing retirement accounts alongside traditional mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Fidelity is now preparing to launch a new retirement plan in 2025, which will enable U.S. adults to directly invest in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

User Reactions And Institutional Integration

While Nakamoto argued for Bitcoin's supremacy, other market participants offered more cautious or different perspectives on using digital assets for long-term savings. One user suggested that Bitcoin serves as a 'good 401k replacement imo but depends on risk profile obviously.' Another responder admitted to selling immediately and holding very little, describing the market as a 'delusion indicator' that is too random to track systematically. Despite these mixed views, the structural shift by firms like Fidelity indicates a growing institutional acceptance of cryptocurrency as a standard component of American retirement portfolios.