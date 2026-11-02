Shibarium Transactions Surge 745% Before Sharp Pullback

Shibarium network activity hit a massive peak with 6,370 daily transactions on October 31, followed by a rapid decline to 1,120 on November 1, signaling volatility in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shibarium, the Layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, recorded a dramatic surge in network activity late last month, reaching 6,370 transactions on October 31. This figure represented a staggering 745% increase from the 753 transactions recorded just the day prior. The spike indicated a sudden and intense burst of engagement from users utilizing the network, drawing significant attention from crypto observers and analysts monitoring the project's growth metrics.

Transaction Volume Reversal Patterns

Following the explosive growth on October 31, the network experienced a immediate and sharp reversal. Transaction volumes dropped to 1,120 on November 1, returning to levels close to the baseline activity observed throughout early October. This pattern mirrors a previous anomaly between October 17 and October 21, 2024, when activity jumped from 659 transactions to 7,300 before falling back to 915. Such volatility suggests that the recent rally may have been a temporary spike rather than a sustainable long-term recovery.

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Developer Rebuild and Indexing Status

Despite the market fluctuations, developers continue to operate in rebuild mode, performing quiet upgrades behind the scenes to stabilize the infrastructure. A notice on the homepage of Shibariumscan confirms that the team is currently indexing the chain, with 63% of blocks now successfully indexed. These ongoing technical efforts are critical for improving network reliability and ensuring that the layer-two solution can handle increased throughput as the Shiba Inu community expands its usage of the platform.

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Community Questions on Zama and Bone Token

Questions regarding the timeline for key integration updates remain a focal point for the community. One user specifically asked when the Shibarium Layer-2 network and the Zama update would be completed, alongside when bridging to exchanges would be fully finalized. Community member Mazrael responded to these inquiries, noting that Gate and Mexc have already added some additional assets. Mazrael also confirmed that multiple direct fiat to Shibarium Bone routes exist, which users can locate through ShibWallet.

Zama Update Timeline and Market Impact

Regarding the highly anticipated Zama integration, Mazrael stated that the update has been postponed, referencing comments by project lead Ryoshi. No specific date has been shared for when the integration will become visible to the wider market, though the development teams track progress via ShibWatch. While Shibarium activity has paused, the broader market is also monitoring price analysis for Chainlink, Near Protocol, Binance Coin, and Bitcoin as investors assess whether this pause marks a temporary consolidation or a deeper correction in the cryptocurrency sector.