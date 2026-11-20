Shibarium activity drops sharply to three-digit levels amid market sell-off, while SHIB token holders surpass 1.7 million milestone with strong yearly growth.

The Shiba Inu layer-2 network, Shibarium, has experienced a significant decline in transaction volume, marking a stark contrast to the high activity levels recorded earlier in the year. According to data compiled by Etherscan SHIB, a dedicated information account for the ecosystem, on-chain activity has fallen to three-digit numbers, a major slowdown from the peak of 6,370 transactions observed on October 31, 2026. This drop coincides with a broader market sell-off that has impacted cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, leading to fewer transactions being processed across the network compared to periods of stronger performance. The immediate trigger for this downturn appears linked to the wider crypto market volatility, though the exact duration of this lull remains uncertain.

Transaction Activity Plummets Amid Market Sell-off

Shibarium currently stands at a critical juncture as its transaction metrics struggle to maintain momentum following the late October spike. The decline in activity has intensified throughout November, suggesting that users are holding back from executing smart contracts or transferring assets on the layer-2 solution. This reduction in on-chain volume is a major concern for SHIB holders and ecosystem watchers who monitor network health as a barometer for the underlying asset's utility. While the network continues to function, the lack of user engagement indicates a cooling-off period that may persist until market conditions stabilize or new incentives are introduced to drive traffic back to the platform.

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SHIB Holder Count Surpasses 1.7 Million Milestone

Despite the sluggish activity on the layer-2 network, the base of SHIB token holders continues to expand at a remarkable pace. The cryptocurrency added 236 new on-chain holders in a single day, pushing the total number of unique wallets holding the asset past the 1.7 million milestone. This daily gain is part of a consistent growth trend observed throughout November, during which SHIB has added 4,520 holders since the start of the month. The broader 2026 trend is even more pronounced, with the number of token holders increasing by 152,300 since the beginning of the year, indicating a strong and growing user base despite the operational slowdown on Shibarium.

Developer Mazrael Reveals New Testnet Contracts

Behind the scenes, development activity remains robust as long-time Shiba Inu community member and developer Mazrael disclosed a significant batch of contracts deployed on Puppynet, Shibarium's testnet environment. This ongoing development suggests that the team is preparing for future upgrades or features, even as current user activity wanes. Mazrael highlighted the discrepancy between on-chain data and actual user counts, noting that Shibarium likely has more holders than those listed on Ethereum-based trackers. The developer pointed out that there are 1.4 million holders of Binance-pegged SHIB on the BNB Chain, arguing that these users are part of the broader Shib ecosystem even if they are not tracked by CCIP SHIB metrics.

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Bridging the Gap Between Chain Metrics and Ecosystem Growth

The distinction between on-chain holder counts and total ecosystem users is becoming increasingly important for accurate network valuation. Mazrael's observation that 1.4 million users hold Binance-pegged SHIB on the BNB Chain underscores the multi-chain nature of the Shiba Inu project. This pegged token is not the native CCIP SHIB, yet it represents a significant portion of the community's engagement with the brand and its associated assets. Understanding this split is crucial for interpreting the health of the ecosystem, as high holder numbers on side chains like BNB may not be fully reflected in Shibarium's transaction data. This divergence highlights the complexity of measuring success in a decentralized environment where assets exist across multiple blockchains.

Future Outlook and Upcoming Digital Summits

As Shibarium seeks to regain momentum, the community remains focused on the potential for renewed activity in the coming weeks. The combination of steady holder growth and ongoing technical development on Puppynet suggests that the foundation is being laid for future expansion. Meanwhile, the broader Shiba Inu community is preparing for the Synopsis Edition 7, an international online summit scheduled to take place between December 14 and December 20, 2026. This event will likely serve as a platform for discussing the network's progress, addressing the current slowdown, and outlining strategies to re-engage users and drive transaction volumes back to previous highs. The outcome of this summit could provide key insights into the direction of Shibarium and its role in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.