Shibarium prepares to integrate Vitalik Buterin's Privacy Pools technology, offering regulated privacy for SHIB holders without KYC. The update enhances security and compliance on Chain ID 109.

Shibarium, the layer-two blockchain network built on Ethereum, has officially moved forward with a major privacy upgrade centered on the integration of Privacy Pools. This decision marks a significant shift in the network's approach to security and regulatory compliance. The implementation is designed to balance robust user anonymity with the ability to trace illicit activities.

The core technology powering this upgrade was co-authored by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin in a 2023 research paper. The system functions by screening deposits against known bad actors, which prevents stolen funds from hiding within the general pool of transactions. Legitimate users maintain their financial privacy without undergoing mandatory Know Your Customer checks or accepting any hidden backdoors.

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Mazrael, a prominent developer and long-time community member in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, spearheaded the initiative by contacting the Oxbow team. He submitted a formal request via GitHub to propose the integration of these Privacy Pools on Shibarium. The proposal highlighted that the network had already completed the necessary preparatory work to ensure a seamless deployment process.

Technical readiness for this upgrade was confirmed in a GitHub document titled Shibarium chain 109 support. The document verified that the chain has implemented critical infrastructure including Cancun opcodes and support for BN254 pairing. This pairing is essential for zero-knowledge proofs and other advanced cryptographic features required for the privacy system.

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Further confirming the network's preparedness, the update includes the deployment of CreateX and Arachnid factories. Additionally, verified PoseidonT3 and PoseidonT4 contracts are already active at specific Ethereum addresses. These technical components prove that the chain is fully equipped to handle the complex requirements of the new privacy tools.

Mazrael observed that the Oxbow team provided a positive response shortly after the proposal was posted. He noted that the team gave an approval signal when the request was first shared, indicating strong institutional support for bringing this regulation-friendly privacy solution to the Shibarium network. This approval allows the project to move forward with confidence.

There are two primary pathways for deploying these privacy tools on the network. The first option involves Oxbow deploying the contracts directly onto the chain. The second option allows the Shibarium community to deploy the same contracts and operate a relayer node to manage the privacy pool. Shibarium remains ready to support either approach effectively.

The initial deployment will focus on native gas tokens and major ecosystem assets. The update will introduce an entry point, verifiers, and the PrivacyPoolSimple contract for BONE, the native gas token of Shibarium. This ensures that the most critical assets receive immediate privacy enhancements from the outset.

Subsequently, the ecosystem will expand to include PrivacyPoolComplex contracts designed for SHIB and other tokens within the broader network. This staged rollout allows for further testing and integration of secondary tokens while establishing a secure foundation with primary assets. The approach ensures stability as the network scales.

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ShibWallet plans to integrate the feature through the Ethereum Foundation's Kohaku wallet SDK from day one. The wallet already runs these features on its testnet, which ensures a smooth transition when mainnet features are fully activated. Users can expect a seamless experience without needing complex updates or workarounds.

The integration of Privacy Pools represents a major shift in how privacy is handled on Shibarium. The network is moving away from opaque systems to transparently secure ones that comply with global regulatory trends. This alignment with accountability demands while respecting individual financial privacy rights positions Shibarium as a leader in compliant privacy solutions.

By using screened deposits, the network ensures that law enforcement agencies can still identify and seize stolen funds. This method does not compromise the privacy of everyday users who follow the rules. The involvement of Vitalik Buterin's design principles lends significant credibility and technical robustness to the project.

This upgrade potentially attracts more institutional interest and everyday users who value both security and regulatory adherence. It demonstrates that privacy and compliance can coexist effectively in the cryptocurrency space. Shibarium is poised to set a new standard for secure and responsible digital asset management.