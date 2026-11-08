Shibarium Official X Account Silent Since July 2026 Amid Community Concerns

The official Shibarium X account has been inactive since July 13, 2026, sparking rumors of manipulation. Shiba Inu Layer 2 activity remains flat as questions arise about who controls the key social media channels.

The official X account for the Shibarium network, known as @shibariumnet, has remained completely inactive for several months, prompting significant concern within the Shiba Inu community. The last verified post from this primary social media channel occurred on July 13, 2026, leaving a noticeable void in official communications. This prolonged silence has led longtime community members to question the current operational status of the platform's digital presence and the transparency of its management.

Community Members Question Social Media Silence

One prominent Shiba Inu community member took to the X platform to provide an inside perspective on why the official network channels have gone quiet. The user alleged that certain individuals possess access to major social media accounts, including @shibariumnet, and are deliberately keeping them inactive. According to this insider, the silence is not accidental but rather a strategic move by those in control of the accounts.

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The community member used the term "Silence leeches" to describe those allegedly behind the blackout. They claimed that while the official Shibarium account remains silent, these same individuals use their access to spread negative sentiment and fear, uncertainty, and doubt. This strategy is reportedly intended to manipulate the market or promote bundled tokens that may later result in financial losses for retail investors. The post suggested that this behavior is a way to leech value from the dedicated Shiba Inu community, often referred to as the "army."

Ongoing Indexing And Rebuild Mode Status

Despite the social media silence, technical updates from Shibariumscan indicate that the Layer 2 network is still undergoing backend work. The platform is currently in what has been described as "rebuild" mode, with developers executing quiet upgrades behind the scenes without public fanfare. Data from the home page of Shibariumscan shows that indexing of the chain is actively ongoing, with 65 percent of blocks now successfully indexed.

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This technical progress contrasts sharply with the lack of public announcements. The continued indexing activity suggests that the infrastructure is not abandoned, but rather being refined or repaired without immediate public disclosure. The disconnect between backend technical activity and frontend communication silence has fueled speculation about the internal priorities of the team managing the Shibarium network.

Market Sentiment And Price Performance

The broader market context for Shiba Inu remains subdued, with on-chain activity relatively flat. The Shiba Inu price is currently trading in the red, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum in the wider cryptocurrency market. This dull market sentiment mirrors the stagnant communication from the official Shibarium channels, creating an environment where uncertainty thrives.

Activity metrics for the Shibarium network are currently flat at 1,020. This represents a significant drop from the high of 6,370 recorded on October 31. The sharp decline in activity metrics highlights the current challenges facing the ecosystem as it attempts to regain traction. Investors are watching closely to see if the rebuild efforts will translate into renewed user engagement and price stability.

Future Expectations For Official Communication

Until further clarifications are provided by the Shibarium team or the individuals controlling the @shibariumnet account, the Shiba Inu community is expected to continue raising questions. The lack of consistent communication has created a vacuum that is being filled by rumors and speculation rather than factual updates. The community remains eager to know who is actually running the official social media channels and why they have chosen to stop posting.

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Stakeholders are awaiting concrete evidence of a return to consistent communication or an official statement explaining the hiatus. The current situation has damaged trust, with many long-time supporters feeling disconnected from the project they helped build. The resolution of this issue will likely depend on whether the team behind Shibarium decides to regain control of its narrative and restore regular contact with its user base.