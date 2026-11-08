Shiba Inu Whales Deposit 2.281 Billion Tokens as Price Faces Critical Support Levels

Shiba Inu whales deposited 2.281 billion tokens on exchanges, signaling potential selling pressure. SHIB price tests key support at $0.00000447 amid broader market volatility.

The largest holders of Shiba Inu have moved a significant volume of assets onto trading platforms in a move that has sparked concern among market participants. According to data aggregated by CryptoQuant, top-10 wallets deposited 2.281 billion SHIB tokens into exchanges over the last 24 hours. This influx represents a substantial increase in available supply, potentially altering the short-term liquidity dynamics for the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Massive Token Deposits Trigger Selling Concerns

Valued at approximately $0.00000446 per token, the 2.281 billion SHIB tokens deposited by these high-net-worth entities constitute a major shift in market sentiment. Such large-scale deposits are historically interpreted as a precursor to selling activity, as moving assets to centralized exchanges is typically the first step before liquidation. The total exchange reserves for Shiba Inu now sit at an imposing 86.1617 trillion SHIB, which is worth roughly $384.28 million at current market valuations.

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While the deposit volume is high, it is not the only indicator of market movement. CryptoQuant also identified a contrasting trend where 3.4772 billion SHIB were withdrawn from exchanges during the same 24-hour period. This suggests that while some large holders are preparing to sell, others are opting to move their assets to cold storage or self-custody solutions, possibly indicating a long-term holding strategy among a different segment of the whale community.

Negative Net Flow Indicates Bearish Pressure

The net flow statistics for Shiba Inu present a complex picture of market tension. Despite the withdrawals, the overall negative net flow on all major exchanges reached 20.0745 billion tokens over the past day. This negative net flow suggests that more tokens are entering the exchange ecosystem than leaving it, which can create downward pressure on price if demand does not absorb the increased supply. Market analysts often view this imbalance as a warning sign for short-term traders.

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TradingView data reinforces the bearish narrative by highlighting that SHIB has recently lost a crucial technical support level at $0.00000480. The breach of this support zone has opened the door for further declines. Technical analysts now point to $0.00000410 as the next potential point of decline if the current price structure fails to stabilize. This level represents a significant psychological barrier and a key area where buyers may attempt to step in to halt the downward momentum.

Price Stagnation and Immediate Support Zones

Currently, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00000447, a price point that reflects a period of sideways movement around what traders consider a local bottom. The immediate support range for the asset has tightened, with the local support sitting firmly between $0.00000440 and $0.00000442. Holding above this narrow band is critical for preventing a deeper correction that could push the price toward the aforementioned $0.00000410 target.

The convergence of heavy whale deposits, negative net flows, and broken technical support levels creates a challenging environment for Shiba Inu investors. The market is currently in a delicate phase where the balance between selling pressure from deposited tokens and holding behavior from withdrawn tokens will determine the next directional move. Traders are closely monitoring these exchange flows to gauge whether the recent price dip is a temporary correction or the start of a longer downtrend.