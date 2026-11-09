Shiba Inu Trading Volume Surges 76 Percent Amid Crypto Selloff

Shiba Inu trading volume rose by 76.28 percent to 56.11 million dollars as traders accumulated tokens during a broader market liquidation event.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a significant spike in market activity on Monday morning, as its trading volume surged by 76.28 percent over the previous 24 hours to reach 56.11 million dollars. This sharp increase occurred while the broader cryptocurrency market faced intense selling pressure, resulting in approximately 1.14 billion dollars in total liquidations. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the surge in spot trading volume indicates a strong reaction from market participants who are either attempting to capitalize on falling prices or looking to accumulate assets at discounted levels. The event highlights a period of heightened volatility where trader behavior diverges sharply between panic selling and strategic buying opportunities in digital assets.

Market Liquidations Detail the Sell-Off Scale

The broader market turmoil forced the liquidation of leveraged positions worth 1.145 billion dollars within a single day, according to data from CoinGlass. The vast majority of these liquidations, specifically 1.03 billion dollars, stemmed from long positions, indicating that traders who had bet on rising prices were severely punished by the downward momentum. Most of these forced exits occurred within a concentrated six-hour window, exacerbating the price drops across major digital currencies. The volatility has caused losses ranging between 1.5 percent and 13 percent for the majority of cryptocurrencies in the top 100, shifting the overall market sentiment from fear toward a more neutral stance.

Also read Shiba Inu Whales Deposit 2.281 Billion Tokens as Price Faces Critical Support Levels

Shiba Inu Volume Surge Attracts Accumulators

While the broader market struggled under the weight of the selloff, Shiba Inu distinguished itself with a trading volume jump of over 76 percent. This specific metric suggests that despite the negative price action, interest in the token remains robust among retail and institutional traders alike. The increase in spot trading volume often points to increased interest from buyers who view the price decline as an opportunity to accumulate SHIB at lower entry points. This dynamic creates a contrast between the forced selling of leveraged contracts and the voluntary buying of spot assets, suggesting that some market participants are positioning for a potential rebound in the near future.

Macroeconomic Indicators Drive Current Volatility

The current tone of the crypto market is heavily influenced by upcoming macroeconomic data, particularly regarding inflation trends. The consumer price index for October is scheduled for release on Tuesday, with economists forecasting a modest 0.2 percent increase in prices. Prior data showed that producer prices rose by 6.3 percent year-over-year in September, marking the largest yearly increase in more than three years. These economic indicators are critical for traders assessing the future direction of monetary policy and its potential impact on risk assets like cryptocurrencies. The anticipation of this data has likely contributed to the cautious and volatile trading behavior observed in the markets over the last 24 hours.

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Broader Ecosystem Updates and Market Context

Amid the trading turbulence, other projects within the digital asset space are pursuing distinct strategic expansions. IPX is planning to integrate minicoin payments into LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores, aiming to extend intellectual property experiences beyond traditional merchandise. Simultaneously, the NEAR ecosystem continues to gain momentum, with NEAR Mobile achieving the number one rank in finance app categories across 38 countries. These developments provide a backdrop of innovation and adoption that contrasts with the short-term price volatility, suggesting that long-term utility and user engagement remain active priorities for developers in the blockchain sector.

Outlook for Digital Asset Traders

As the market absorbs the shock of over 1 billion dollars in liquidations, attention turns to how major digital currencies will respond in the coming days. The divergence in trading volumes, particularly the surge in Shiba Inu activity, indicates that not all assets are moving in perfect lockstep with the broader bearish sentiment. Traders are closely monitoring the Tuesday inflation release for clues on whether the current correction will deepen or stabilize. The coming hours will likely determine if the accumulated spot positions in assets like SHIB can support a recovery or if further selling pressure will emerge.