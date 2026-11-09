Shiba Inu Supply Surge: 86 Trillion SHIB on Exchanges Signals Bearish Pressure

Shiba Inu exchange supply hits 86 trillion with a 606% spike in inflows, creating intense selling pressure as price falls 28% since October.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has entered a period of significant distress as the circulating supply of tokens on cryptocurrency exchanges has surged past the 86 trillion mark. This massive accumulation of available inventory has eliminated the previous bullish threshold of 85 trillion, creating a substantial oversupply that exerts heavy downward pressure on the asset. The sudden increase in liquid tokens suggests a rapid influx of funds from investors, a dynamic that historically precedes further price declines for meme-based cryptocurrencies.

Exchange Inflows Spike 606% on Weekly Average

Mean exchange inflow data reveals a staggering 606 percent increase on the seven-day moving average, indicating a robust injection of assets onto trading platforms. All exchange-inflow related metrics remain in the green, confirming that a substantial volume of Shiba Inu tokens is moving from private wallets into centralized exchange accounts. This positive netflow totals approximately 42 billion SHIB tokens within a single 24-hour period, representing a consistent and measurable source of selling pressure that traders are likely to capitalize on.

Also read Shiba Inu Whales Deposit 2.281 Billion Tokens as Price Faces Critical Support Levels

Historical Patterns Show Supply Leads to Selling

Historical market data for Shiba Inu demonstrates that a large share of its total supply has consistently resided on centralized exchanges, creating a persistent threat to price stability. Every market rally the asset experienced since 2023 was immediately followed by a surge in both exchange inflows and sell-side trading volumes. When liquidity flows into exchanges, it creates a constant source of pressure on the price, as supply sitting on these platforms is typically destined to be sold at some point, regardless of immediate trading intent.

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Price Drops 28% Amid Broader Market Fear

The Shiba Inu price has deteriorated significantly since the beginning of October, losing more than 28 percent of its total value. Momentum indicators are currently moving sideways with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around the 30 level, which hints at the continuation of the current downtrend rather than a reversal. The trading volume remains flat while liquidity clusters sit at price levels that have not yet been reached, suggesting that the asset is still finding no stable base for recovery amid a worrying general market picture.

Investors Monitor Neutrality and Future Outlook

Market sentiment for Shiba Inu has shifted from fear to neutrality as analysts evaluate the impact of ongoing hacks, exploits, and illicit activities surrounding the broader cryptocurrency industry. While the on-chain metrics are undeniably bearish, reflecting a gradual and consistent selling pattern, the asset is being compared against peers like Tron, Zcash, and Near Protocol. The dynamic suggests that the current oversupply is unlikely to improve conditions for Shiba Inu in the near term, requiring investors to monitor exchange liquidity closely for any signs of stabilization.