Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Silent, Price Consolidates in Range

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has entered a period of consolidation with decreased whale activity and sluggish price movement. Large transaction volumes have declined, suggesting a slowdown in whale trading. SHIB is trading below its key moving averages, reflecting a cautious market sentiment.

The cryptocurrency market , particularly Shiba Inu ( SHIB ), has entered a period of relative calm. This trend is evident in the behavior of whales, or large holders, whose activity has decreased in recent days, with noticeably smaller volumes of large transactions. Large transaction volumes, which track the amount transferred in transactions exceeding $100,000, often serve as a barometer for whale activity.

Interestingly, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume has dropped by 24% in the last 24 hours to 2.08 trillion SHIB, from 2.82 trillion SHIB. This decline, despite reaching the highest point in the past seven days, suggests a slowdown in whale activity, which could potentially impact the overall market momentum.Shiba Inu's price has also been consolidating below its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.0000197 and $0.0000192, respectively. After dipping to a low of $0.0000116 on February 3rd, the lack of strong buying pressure or significant movements from large holders or whales has kept SHIB within a trading range, reflecting a cautious market sentiment.The broader cryptocurrency market has been experiencing sluggish price movements as investors evaluate the current economic climate following a series of reports this week. Despite this, alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, saw a slight uptick on Friday, fueled by recent optimism surrounding the possibility of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bitcoin also experienced a small rise following the release of January retail sales data in the United States, which fell short of analyst predictions. This data has ignited hopes that the Federal Reserve may reconsider rate cuts in the first half of this year. For Shiba Inu, a decisive break above its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 would be a positive sign for bulls, potentially propelling SHIB out of its current range. Conversely, support is anticipated at $0.0000116 in the event of a price decline.





