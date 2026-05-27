Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sellers Exhausted, Dogecoin (DOGE) Zero Addition Question of Time, XRP Recovery Starts: Crypto Market Review

The market is not yet ready for a proper recovery, even though some assets show perspectives.

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Although the overall trend is still weak, SHIB's most recent price structure indicates thatThe narrative is conveyed by the chart. A narrow ascending structure that had sustained price action throughout April and early May was recently broken by SHIB once more. A much sharper continuation move lower would typically result from such a technical failure.

Rather, sellers found it difficult to push SHIB significantly below the local support zone around $0.00000550, and the downward momentum slowed almost immediately after the break. Additionally, the RSI has drifted toward oversold territory without further collapsing, indicating a weakening rather than an acceleration of bearish momentum. Despite the technical breakdown, volume remained comparatively muted during the recent decline, indicating that panic selling never fully materialized.

To put it another way, bears were able to disrupt support but were unable to instill fear. This is significant because emotional momentum cycles play a major role in the development of meme assets like SHIB. Even mild buying pressure can abruptly stabilize the market. There may be less immediate supply available to keep driving the price lower because traders who wished to sell may have already done so during earlier months of decline.

XRP Liquidity Drops to 2020 Low, CryptoQuant Warns; Binance Delists Key SHIB Rivals; Hyperliquid Adds USDT for Margin - Morning Crypto ReportOverall, the moving averages remain bearish. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day trend indicators are all still sloping downward, and SHIB is still below them. Macroeconomically speaking, the asset's long-term structure has not yet been fixed.

However, compared to the aggressive sell phases earlier this year, the short-term conditions now appear to be very different. The current support floor continues to be the key level. The token may enter a stabilization phase rather than another wave of capitulation if SHIB is able to hold above the $0.00000540-$0.00000550 region while regaining short-term resistance near $0.00000590-$0.00000600. A significant breakout is not necessarily imminent.

Dogecoin is getting close to a technical turning point, where the next significant move could determine whether the asset adds another zero or breaks free from its broader bearish cycle. At the moment, the chart is dangerously close to the first scenario. After failing to maintain its May breakout, DOGE is still trading just above the psychologically important area. Earlier this month,The structure was profoundly altered by that rejection.

According to the most recent candles, DOGE is struggling to hold higher lows while falling back below the 50-day moving average. After the breakout attempt failed, volume also drastically declined, indicating that speculative interest vanished as upside momentum slowed. The issue is that meme assets rely a lot on momentum. DOGE rallies, in contrast to fundamentally driven assets, frequently call for aggressive speculative flows and consistent retail participation.

The price tends to decline on its own when those run out. Instead of accumulation, the current configuration increasingly resembles exhaustion. Technically, there is still one significant support zone in the market. DOGE is still marginally above the rising support trendline that developed during the recovery phase in April.

Bulls still have an opportunity to stabilize the price and try another breakout later, as long as that structure remains close to the $0.10-$0.102 region. However, the situation gets much worse if support fails cleanly. Given that meme coin sentiment frequently rapidly declines once a token adds a zero, a clear collapse below the current floorto the sub-$0.10 region once more. This is psychologically significant territory.

These round-number breaks have a tendency to accelerate negative momentum and cause emotional selling in cryptocurrency markets. RSI already shows that strength is declining. Momentum indicators briefly entered bullish conditions during the May rally before cooling back toward neutral territory. This indicates that the speculative energy that drove the attempt at a breakout earlier this month is no longer present in the market.

One more bullish argument is that DOGE has not yet completely lost its medium-term recovery structure. The market might avoid a more severe breakdown cycle if buyers take back the $0.105-$0.106 resistance cluster and firmly push back above the moving averages.. The most recent price action indicates that sellers are losing control close to the crucial $1.30 support zone, even though the overall structure has not yet completely turned bullish.

It now serves as the focal point of the whole market structure. XRP has tested the $1.30-$1.32 area several times over the last few months without causing a clear breakdown. Buyers intervened swiftly enough to stop complete capitulation every time bears tried to drive the price lower. The possibility that XRP is starting a broader recovery phase rather than getting ready for another collapse is now raised by the most recent bounce from support.

Slowly, the technical configuration is improving. The 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which continue to serve as overhead resistance in the $1.39-$1.47 area, are still below XRP.

However, the downside momentum significantly waned during the most recent retracement, in contrast to earlier rejection phases. Additionally, rather than plunging into oversold conditions, RSI stabilized close to neutral territory. This change is important because momentum exhaustion frequently manifests prior to the full development of reversals.appears to be getting more brittle. While maintaining higher lows around support, the price keeps compressing beneath it.

Once those narrowing structures are resolved, markets often break violently. Still, the recovery case is totally dependent on the survival of support. The stabilization thesis would be largely refuted by a clean breakdown below $1.30, which would also raise the prospect of another aggressive sell-off phase. Although the market has already defended this area several times, ongoing testing gradually erodes support..

In comparison to previous months, bearish momentum significantly slowed, volume stabilized, and volatility decreased. Before a more extensive recovery can start, those are typically the first components required. The breakout has not yet taken place.

However, for the first time in weeks, the XRP chart is beginning to show accumulation rather than continuous distribution.





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