Shiba Inu prices drop to April 2021 lows following a 22.7% November loss. Analysts review historical trends, exchange withdrawals, and holder metrics for the meme coin.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, widely known by its ticker symbol SHIB, has retreated to price levels last seen in April 2021. This significant downward movement follows a substantial 22.7% decline recorded during the month of November. The token's recent performance marks a stark contrast to its previous trading ranges and highlights ongoing volatility in the broader digital asset market.

Historical Price Comparison and Context

Current trading prices for Shiba Inu mirror the values observed between late April and early May 2021. During that specific period in 2021, the asset traded within a narrow band ranging from approximately $0.0000011 to $0.0000018. This historical comparison is notable because the price history below this current level is extremely sparse, limited primarily to that specific spring window before the token launched into its major rally phases.

Also read Shiba Inu Sees Massive Exchange Inflows as Price Slides Below $0.0000037

For context, Shiba Inu reached its all-time high of $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021. The current price action represents a significant deviation from that peak, illustrating the cyclical nature of the asset's valuation over the past several years.

Recent Market Performance and Triggers

Shiba Inu began the year 2026 at a price of $0.00000692. From the start of the year until mid-November, the token consistently traded above the $0.000004 threshold. However, this stability was disrupted on November 12. On that specific date, Nvidia announced that CEO Jensen Huang had resigned, a news event that coincided with Shiba Inu dropping to $0.0000043, according to data compiled by CoinGecko.

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Following this event, the token broke below its previous lows established in 2023, 2024, and 2025. By the end of the week closing on November 22, Shiba Inu had closed near $0.00000363, representing a weekly decline of 7.99% according to TradingView data. Prior to November, the yearly low for the asset was $0.00000411, which was set during the close of trading on July 17.

November Decline and Historical Trends

The losses incurred in November 2026 were severe, with the token losing 22.7% of its value for the month, according to CryptoRank. This performance echoes negative trends seen in previous years, as Shiba Inu also lost 29.6% and 24.8% in November of 2021 and 2022, respectively. Conversely, the asset has seen positive returns in other years, gaining 6.62% in November 2023 and a substantial 48.8% in November 2024.

Historical data also shows a 16.2% fall in November 2025. Consequently, Shiba Inu has closed the month of November in the red for the years 2021, 2022, 2025, and 2026. The pattern for December is similarly cautious, with the token closing in the green only once, in 2023, when it gained 24.6%. In December of 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025, the token experienced losses of 29.5%, 13.5%, 21%, and 17.6%, respectively.

Yearly Metrics and Holder Activity

Throughout 2026, Shiba Inu has lost value in six of the eleven months so far. The most significant monthly drops this year occurred in June and November, with losses of 24% and 22.7% respectively, according to CryptoRank. The best performing month for the asset this year was September, which saw a gain of 13.5%.

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Despite the price declines, fundamental metrics show substantial holder engagement. As of November 17, the number of Shiba Inu holder addresses on the Ethereum network surpassed 1.7 million, according to Etherscan data. Furthermore, on that same day, approximately 312 billion SHIB tokens were withdrawn from major crypto exchanges, indicating a shift in holding patterns among investors.

Market Capitalization and Competitive Ranking

On November 20, Shiba Inu reported a market capitalization of $2.17 billion. At that time, the asset ranked No. 34 on CoinMarketCap. It was positioned approximately $10 million behind Bittensor, which trades under the ticker symbol TAO. This ranking reflects the competitive landscape of the broader cryptocurrency market and Shiba Inu's current position within it relative to other major digital assets.