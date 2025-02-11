Shiba Inu (SHIB) Newcomers Warned of Scammers Exploiting Fake Contract Addresses

A Shib-focused X account warns Shiba Inu newcomers of scammers circulating fake contract addresses to steal funds. The warning comes as Shiba Inu's new adoption rate surges, making it a target for malicious actors. The community is urged to verify all information through official channels and remain vigilant against scams.

A Shib-focused X account dedicated to protecting the Shiba Inu community and exposing scams, Susbarium Shibarium Trust Watch, has issued a critical warning to Shiba Inu (SHIB) newcomers as scammers attempt to exploit inexperienced holders. According to Susbarium, bad actors are circulating fake contract addresses to mislead users and potentially steal their funds.

The warning comes as the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to draw new investors; according to IntoTheBlock data, the Shiba Inu new adoption rate increased to 38.97% on February 9. This surge in new users makes the network a prime target for scammers looking to capitalize on its popularity. Susbarium urged SHIB holders to be cautious and verify all information, stating: 'If you have any doubts, head to the Shibarium Discord and double-check. We’ve posted all the correct information there. Stay safe.' As the Shiba Inu ecosystem expands, security remains a top priority. Holders are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help protect the community. This latest warning follows previous alerts issued by the Shiba Inu community about fake websites impersonating SHIB, designed to steal users' funds. In light of these threats, Shiba Inu holders are urged to double-check URLs, ensure the website address matches official sources, and be wary of slight variations in their URLs. They should also keep their private keys secure and never reveal them or their recovery phrases to anyone. Lastly, if ever unsure about a website or request, they should never take any action without first verifying its legitimacy





