Shiba Inu sees a 67% drop in exchange inflows, reducing selling pressure, yet price remains stagnant at $0.000004 with bearish technical indicators intact.

The cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu is navigating a critical phase as selling pressure decreases significantly, though the asset struggles to establish upward momentum. Market data indicates that exchange inflows have fallen by 67% from their local peak of 250 billion, a reduction that suggests holders are moving away from immediate liquidation strategies. Despite this positive shift in behavior, the broader market context remains challenging for the meme coin as it attempts to stabilize.

Exchange Reserves and Supply Metrics

According to data from CryptoQuant, exchange reserves for Shiba Inu currently stand at approximately 85.74 trillion SHIB tokens. This massive inventory is valued at roughly $332.68 million, highlighting the sheer volume of the asset available for trading. The reserve level has increased by 0.04% over the last 24 hours, indicating that while selling pressure is easing, the total supply on exchanges remains enormous and could still exert downward weight on the price.

Also read Shiba Inu Surpasses 1.7 Million Holders Amid Market Volatility

Price Stagnation and Technical Weakness

Shiba Inu is currently trading sideways with its price stagnant at around $0.000004, showing little sign of a significant recovery in the immediate future. The token previously found support in a range that held the price since July, but this structural support was broken in mid-October, which opened the door to further losses. Since then, the asset has largely followed the general downtrend of the broader cryptocurrency market, punctuated by a sharp tumble in a single daily candle during the middle of November.

Moving Averages and Support Levels

Technical analysis reveals that all five moving averages on the Shiba Inu chart remain positioned above the current price, a classic indicator of a bearish trend. The closest moving average sits around $0.0000044, acting as immediate resistance for any potential upward move. Historical support levels, specifically the lows recorded in June and July near $0.0000041, are now behind the asset, leaving the chart without clear support zones below the current trading level.

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Momentum Indicators and Market Sentiment

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Shiba Inu dropped into the oversold zone during the sharp price drop in mid-November and has failed to climb far from that territory since. The current RSI sits at 25, signaling that momentum remains strongly bearish despite the lower volume seen on the day of the drop compared to spikes in August and September. While a decrease in selling pressure often precedes recoveries, Shiba Inu has barely found the fuel to decelerate the bearish trend, let alone retrace in price.

Broader Industry Context and Outlook

Amidst these technical struggles for Shiba Inu, broader industry figures are urging investors to maintain their crypto holdings even as traditional banking giants face instability. Bitwise CEO has advised Americans to hold their crypto assets, positioning the digital asset class as a counterweight to traditional financial volatility. However, for Shiba Inu specifically, the recovery potential hinges on overcoming the lack of support and shifting the RSI out of oversold conditions to attract new buyers into the market.