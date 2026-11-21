Shiba Inu exchange reserves surge to 85.89 trillion tokens with significant net inflows, while price trades at $0.00000370 amid bearish technical indicators and low volume on November 20.

Shiba Inu recorded a substantial increase in exchange inflows over the recent reporting period, signaling heightened sell-side pressure for the meme cryptocurrency. According to data extracted from a CryptoQuant snapshot, the token saw approximately 496.3 billion SHIB transferred into exchange wallets. This movement suggests that holders are moving assets to centralized platforms, potentially preparing for liquidation or trading activities that could impact market dynamics.

Exchange Reserves Surge Amid Bearish Flows

The influx of tokens into exchange reserves has pushed total holdings to roughly 85.89 trillion SHIB, representing a 0.18% increase in total reserves. Despite the rise in token quantity, the dollar value of these reserves experienced a decline of 5.21%, settling at approximately $316.9 million. This divergence indicates that while the volume of available supply is growing, its overall market valuation is contracting under current trading conditions.

Also read Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Hits New Lows Amidst Bearish December Calendar

Negative net flows played a pivotal role in this trend, with about 155 billion SHIB recorded as net inflows. This metric is widely interpreted by market analysts as a bearish indicator, as it demonstrates that more SHIB is being added to exchanges than is being withdrawn. Consequently, the liquid supply available for immediate selling has expanded, creating additional overhead resistance for any potential price recovery attempts.

Inflow Metrics and Deposit Patterns

While net flows were negative, gross inflows rose by 2.21% when compared to the previous 24-hour period, and net inflows increased by 5.87%. On the opposite side of the ledger, approximately 341.3 billion SHIB left exchange wallets during the same timeframe. The movement of such large volumes highlights the active participation of both institutional traders and retail investors managing their positions amid volatile market conditions.

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Larger transactions also contributed to the trend, with the ten largest individual deposits accounting for about 10.86 billion SHIB. The moving average for deposits reached approximately 1.72 billion SHIB per transaction, while the latest unsmoothed mean inflow was recorded at roughly 2.76 billion SHIB per deposit. These figures suggest that whale activity remains a significant factor in driving short-term liquidity and exchange reserve changes.

Technical Analysis Shows Continued Downtrend

From a technical perspective, the SHIB chart on Binance displays a clear bearish pattern as of November 20, with the asset trading at $0.00000370. The session low during this period was recorded at $0.00000365. The price action remains well below all major moving averages displayed on the daily chart, reinforcing the notion that the downtrend is intact and showing no signs of structural reversal or sustained recovery.

Trading volume has fallen alongside the price, a phenomenon that could suggest that immediate selling pressure is beginning to ease. However, analysts caution that low volume combined with declining prices should not be misinterpreted as a signal of a bottom or a bullish reversal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained near levels that indicate continued weakness, lacking the momentum required to push the asset out of its current consolidation zone.

Key Resistance Levels for Future Recovery

For Shiba Inu to establish a credible path toward lasting recovery, it must first break above the critical $0.000004 price level. Analysts note that price movements remaining below this specific threshold are unlikely to provide a solid base for upward momentum. Until the asset can reclaim and hold this resistance, the market structure will likely remain constrained by the increased supply now sitting in exchange wallets.

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Market participants should monitor the interaction between exchange reserves and price action closely. The combination of rising reserves and stagnant price points creates a challenging environment for bulls. Any future price discovery will depend heavily on whether selling pressure from these newly inflowing tokens can be absorbed by buyer demand at higher levels.

Broader market developments may also influence SHIB's trajectory. For instance, upcoming industry events such as the Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit, scheduled to take place from December 14 to 20, 2026, could serve as catalysts for renewed interest in the sector. However, in the immediate term, the focus remains on the heavy exchange inflows and the need to overcome the $0.000004 hurdle to reverse the current bearish sentiment.