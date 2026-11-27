Shiba Inu rebounds from multi-year lows with a bullish RSI signal. Analysts project a potential recovery as market cap stabilizes near $2.19 billion despite historical December losses.

Shiba Inu has demonstrated significant market resilience as its market capitalization settled at $2.19 billion, marking a notable recovery from recent dips below the $2 billion threshold. This rebound coincides with a bullish technical signal on the Relative Strength Index that has drawn renewed attention from traders monitoring the asset. The token traded at approximately $0.0000037 on Friday, representing an 1.8 percent increase over a 24-hour period.

TradingView data confirms that the Relative Strength Index for Shiba Inu dropped below the critical oversold level of 30 on November 14. The indicator remained under this threshold for several weeks before reaching 35 by Friday as the price stabilized. A specific RSI divergence tool on the platform marked a Bull signal on the chart on November 20, suggesting a potential shift in momentum after weeks of downward pressure.

Also read Shiba Inu Zcash and Near Protocol Price Analysis November 9

Despite the recent uptick, the asset remains significantly below its historical peaks, trading more than 95 percent below its all-time high of $0.00008845 recorded on October 28, 2021. This price point places Shiba Inu at rank 34 on the TradingView platform. The broader monthly performance for Shiba Inu has also been mixed, with the asset losing 20.6 percent in November of the current year.

Shiba Inu's market capitalization has faced resistance from several moving averages throughout the fourth quarter. The current market cap of $2.19 billion stands approximately $500 million below the primary moving average of $2.67 billion, which was the benchmark ahead of the Christmas holiday period. The token previously broke below both the $2.35 billion and the $2.67 billion moving averages in October, with a third moving average positioned at $2.89 billion on Friday.

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On-chain metrics reveal significant structural changes in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Data from Etherscan shows that the number of SHIB holders on Ethereum surpassed 1.7 million on November 17. Concurrently, CryptoQuant data indicated that approximately 312 billion SHIB tokens left crypto exchanges in mid-November. This substantial outflow suggests that a large portion of the supply is being moved to long-term storage rather than being held for immediate trading.

Historical data presents a challenging backdrop for the current price action, as Shiba Inu has experienced losses in four out of the last five Decembers. According to CryptoRank data, the token dropped 29.5 percent in December 2021, 13.5 percent in December 2022, and 21 percent in December 2024. The only positive December return occurred in 2023, when the asset gained 24.6 percent.

Statistical analysis from CryptoRank highlights the median December return for Shiba Inu at negative 17.6 percent, with an average December return of negative 11.4 percent. The significant drop in December 2021 followed immediately after the asset reached its record high in late October. This historical context underscores the volatility investors face as they navigate the current market conditions.

The broader monthly performance for Shiba Inu has also shown losses in previous years, including 24.8 percent in 2022 and 16.2 percent in 2025. Gains were recorded in 2023 at 6.6 percent and a substantial 48.8 percent in 2024. Despite these monthly setbacks, the current bullish RSI signal and the accumulation of holders suggest that a recovery of approximately $500 million in market value is the immediate target for the asset.