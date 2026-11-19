Shiba Inu struggles to recover from a 43.6% yearly loss as it enters December, a month historically associated with negative returns for the meme coin.

Shiba Inu, the prominent meme coin cryptocurrency, continues to face significant downward pressure as it navigates a challenging end to 2026. Trading at $0.00000389 on November 19, the token has registered a modest 2.36% gain over the preceding 24 hours, yet this slight uptick fails to mask its broader struggles. This current price point sits uncomfortably close to the asset's yearly low of $0.00000373, which was established earlier in the same month according to TradingView data.

December Calendar History Weighs on SHIB

Historical calendar patterns present a daunting backdrop for Shiba Inu investors as the month transitions. Data from CryptoRank indicates that Shiba Inu has closed the month of December in the red four out of the last five years. The median return for SHIB during December stands at a negative 17.6%, while the average December return is recorded at -11.4%. This historical trend suggests that entering December often marks a period of contraction for the meme coin's valuation.

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The solitary exception to this bearish trend occurred in 2023, when the token managed to secure a positive 24.6% gain for the month. In contrast, previous December closures have been marked by losses, including a 29.5% drop in December 2021, a 13.5% decline in 2022, a 21% fall in 2024, and a 17.6% loss in 2025. These figures highlight a consistent pattern of year-end weakness that may influence market sentiment in the coming weeks.

Year-to-Date Performance and Quarterly Drops

Shiba Inu's performance throughout 2026 has been marked by a significant erosion of value, with the token losing 43.6% from its yearly open. At the start of the year, the token opened at $0.00000692, and even after rising to $0.00000925 on January 6, the subsequent months proved unforgiving. According to CryptoRank, this cumulative loss has left the asset struggling to regain traction, with the fourth quarter alone witnessing a decline of 32.3%.

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Further compounding these losses, Shiba Inu shed 16.7% of its value during November alone. Prior to the November slump, the yearly low was established at $0.00000411 on July 17. The downward trajectory accelerated in October, where the token fell from $0.0000062, and by mid-November, prices had dropped below the $0.000004 threshold to approximately $0.0000043. CoinGecko data from that period noted a 7.7% drop over seven days and a 17.7% decline over 30 days.

Market Cap Decline and Technical Indicators

The broader market context for Shiba Inu includes a notable decrease in its overall valuation. At the time of recent trading near the $0.0000043 mark, the market capitalization for Shiba Inu stood at approximately $2.53 billion. This valuation metric reflects the cumulative selling pressure and reduced investor confidence that has characterized the token's performance over the last several months.

Technical analysis also reveals bearish signals, with a death cross appearing on the Shiba Inu daily chart for the first time in 2026 on November 14. This technical indicator, often viewed as a sign of continued downward momentum, adds weight to concerns among traders. The appearance of the death cross coincides with a period where the token has failed to break through key resistance levels, further entrenching its position near yearly lows.

Developer Response to Price Volatility

In the face of persistent price declines, Shiba Inu developer Mazrael has addressed the community's concerns regarding the asset's valuation. Responding to a user's observation about the falling price on the social media platform X, Mazrael wrote, "1 SHIB is always 1 SHIB." This comment underscores the developer's stance that the token's utility and indivisibility remain constant regardless of market fluctuations, attempting to reassure holders about the fundamental nature of the asset.

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While the developer emphasizes the consistency of the token's structure, the market reality for Shiba Inu holders has been defined by significant percentage losses. With November and December historically presenting negative returns, and the token currently trading near its lowest levels of 2026, investors are closely watching for any signs of reversal. The interplay between historical calendar trends, technical indicators, and developer communication continues to shape the narrative around this widely held meme coin.