Shiba Inu trades near its lowest point since 2021 as a technical Bull signal emerges on the four-hour chart during thin holiday trading volumes.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) opened Thanksgiving Day trading near multi-year lows, a development that has sparked renewed technical analysis among cryptocurrency investors monitoring the asset's performance. The meme coin encountered significantly reduced market liquidity during the holiday period, a condition that often amplifies price volatility and makes short-term technical indicators more sensitive to minor trading flows. This environment created a scenario where algorithmic signals are being closely watched by traders attempting to identify potential reversal points amidst broader bearish momentum.

Four-Hour RSI Signals Technical Reversal Potential

Shiba Inu displayed a specific "Bull" label on its four-hour price chart, a technical indicator derived from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that suggests the asset may be oversold and due for a price correction upward. This particular signal appeared on the SHIB/USD chart on Saturday, coinciding with a price drop that sent the token to $0.00000337, a level recorded by TradingView. This price point represents the lowest value for Shiba Inu since the year 2021, marking a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency's long-term performance trajectory and highlighting the severity of the recent downward trend.

Also read Shiba Inu Zcash and Near Protocol Price Analysis November 9

The emergence of this bullish technical signal was preceded by a sharp decline in the RSI readings, which hit approximately 23 on Saturday before recovering slightly to around 32 by Wednesday. While an RSI below 30 is generally considered the threshold for oversold conditions, the appearance of the "Bull" label next to Wednesday's reading indicates that market algorithms detected a potential buying opportunity. This signal is not isolated to the current week; the four-hour chart for Shiba Inu displayed the identical label on October 27 and November 5, and appeared twice more between November 17 and November 19, each time preceding further downward price movement to new lows.

Historical data from the daily chart shows that Shiba Inu exhibited the same technical label in late June and again in July of previous cycles. However, as of Thursday, there was no new bullish label appearing on the daily chart, suggesting that the longer-term trend remains bearish despite the short-term oversold conditions visible on the four-hour timeframe. This divergence between daily and four-hour signals creates a complex technical picture for investors, where short-term bounces are possible but not guaranteed to reverse the broader downtrend.

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November Performance Lags Behind Historical Trends

Shiba Inu has suffered a substantial decline of 22.7% in November so far, according to CryptoRank data as of November 22. This current performance mirrors the bearish patterns seen in previous years, as the token lost 29.6% and 24.8% during November of 2021 and 2022, respectively. The consistency of negative performance during this month highlights a recurring seasonal weakness that traders have come to expect, although the current drop is slightly less severe than the peaks seen in 2021 and 2022.

Looking further back at historical returns, CryptoRank data indicates that Shiba Inu's median return for December is -17.6%, with an average December return of -11.4%. In December 2023, the token managed to gain 24.6%, standing in contrast to the losses of 21% and 17.6% recorded in December 2024 and 2025, respectively. This mixed historical performance suggests that while seasonal trends often lean negative, there are notable exceptions where the asset can recover during the final month of the year.

In 2026, Shiba Inu has lost value in six of the 11 months so far, indicating a challenging year for holders of the cryptocurrency. Despite the general downtrend, the token did experience periods of growth, gaining 12.2% in July, 7.55% in August, and 13.5% in September. These gains were offset by a 24% loss in June and an 18.6% drop in October, resulting in a volatile year where short-term rallies were quickly erased by subsequent corrections.

Market Capitalization and Holder Metrics Analysis

The fundamental metrics for Shiba Inu show a large but struggling user base, with the number of SHIB holders on Ethereum surpassing 1.7 million on November 17, according to Etherscan data. This high number of holders suggests that the project retains a significant community interest, even as the price action remains bearish. The disparity between the growing holder count and the declining price indicates a market filled with investors who may be holding through losses or accumulating at lower price points.

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On Thursday, Shiba Inu was ranked No. 34 on CoinMarketCap with a market capitalization of $2.14 billion. This valuation places it in close competition with Bittensor (TAO), which held the 33rd spot with an identical market capitalization of $2.14 billion. Between these two assets, Hedera (HBAR) held the No. 31 spot with a market cap of $2.37 billion, while the PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin secured the 32nd position. This tight clustering of market caps among the top 35 cryptocurrencies highlights the intense competition for investor capital in the current market cycle.

The circulating supply of Shiba Inu remains massive at 589.23 trillion tokens, a factor that continuously exerts downward pressure on the unit price. On January 1, Shiba Inu closed at $0.00000692, according to CoinGecko, a figure that serves as a baseline for comparing recent price action. The asset reached its all-time record high of $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021, a price point that is now significantly distant from current trading levels. In the months following its peak, Shiba Inu lost 29.5% in December 2021 and another 36% in January 2022, demonstrating the extreme volatility that characterizes the token's history.