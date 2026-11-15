Shiba Inu Death Cross Signals Further Drop Below $0.000004 as Market Liquidations Surge

Shiba Inu hits a new low of $0.0000037 as a death cross forms on the daily chart. Liquidations reach $1.96 billion and stablecoin supply shrinks.

Shiba Inu has fallen to a multi-month low of $0.0000037, marking the fourth consecutive day of declines since November 11 and reinforcing a bearish outlook for the meme coin.

The price action coincides with the completion of a death cross on the daily chart, a technical formation that has not appeared in 14 months and signals intensified downward pressure for the asset.

Also read Shiba Inu Exchange Outflows Surge Past 1 Billion SHIB Amid Market Volatility

This bearish crossover occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, reflecting the ongoing selling pressure and lack of upward momentum that has plagued the cryptocurrency market.

Liquidations accelerated rapidly across the broader market over the last 24 hours, reaching a total of $1.96 billion and indicating that many leveraged positions were wiped out amid the volatility.

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Unlike previous abrupt crashes, much of the preceding decline unfolded during relatively subdued trading periods before these liquidations spiked, suggesting a gradual erosion of investor confidence.

Stablecoin supply has dropped by $17 billion over the last month, marking the steepest decrease since 2022 and reducing the available capital needed to drive price recovery in the market.

Analysts at Glassnote note that as holders swap stablecoins for fiat currency, they drain buying power from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, creating a challenging environment for price stabilization.

Bitwise CEO Matt Hougan stated that while a significant buying opportunity will exist at some point, it is difficult to predict exactly when the market will bottom out and rebound.

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Recovery efforts will depend heavily on whether dip buying gains traction among remaining market participants, as the token faces resistance at the daily 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The resistance level sits at $0.000005, meaning Shiba Inu must surpass this threshold to signal any genuine shift in trend and reverse the current bearish sentiment.

Investors are closely monitoring stablecoin flows for signs of renewed liquidity entering the market, as the combination of technical breakdowns and macroeconomic headwinds suggests caution remains the prevailing strategy.

Market participants will watch for stabilization above current lows to confirm any potential bottoming process, even as the token remains down 14 percent over the past week.