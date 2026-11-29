Shiba Inu faces a 48.1% annual drop with historical data showing December losses in four of five years. Analysis of price trends, holder milestones, and network activity for the SHIB token.

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.0000036, having dropped 23.4% in November and suffered a massive 48.1% decline since the start of 2026. This downward pressure continues a steep trajectory that saw the token lose 37.7% in the fourth quarter alone. The asset recently touched its lowest price point since 2021 on November 21, when it fell to $0.00000337. These figures paint a stark picture of the token's performance as it heads into the final month of the year.

The historical record offers little comfort for investors looking to hold the asset through the holidays. Data from CryptoRank indicates that in four of the past five years, holding Shiba Inu through December has resulted in a loss for investors. The median December return for the token stands at a negative 17.6%, while the average December return is even lower at negative 11.4%. This pattern suggests a strong seasonal trend against bullish momentum during this period.

Also read Shiba Inu Exchange Withdrawals Signal Bullish Demand Despite Price Dip

Specific past performances highlight the severity of these losses. In December 2025, the token lost 17.6% after a 16.2% drop in the preceding November. Similarly, December 2021 saw a 29.5% decline following a 29.6% drop in November, and December 2022 resulted in a 13.5% fall after a 24.8% drop the prior month. December 2024 also followed this trend with a 21% loss after a November decline.

The sole exception to this losing streak was December 2023, when Shiba Inu gained 24.6%. That positive outcome was preceded by a modest 6.62% rise in November, and the token ended the full year 2023 up 27.8% according to annual data. Despite the December loss in 2024, the token ended that year up 104.2%. However, the momentum shifted significantly in 2025, as the token lost 67.4% over the course of that entire year.

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Despite the price volatility, the user base for Shiba Inu continues to show significant engagement on the Ethereum blockchain. The number of SHIB holders on Ethereum surpassed 1.7 million on November 17, according to data from Etherscan. This milestone is typically considered a positive indicator for the long-term health of the project. It suggests strong community retention despite the ongoing market downturns and financial losses.

On the technical analysis front, the relative strength index for SHIB stood at 36.94 on Sunday, according to TradingView data. This reading is below the RSI's own moving average of 39.59, indicating a bearish technical posture. The recent price action coincides with a period of quietness from the project's leadership, raising questions about future direction.

The official Shibarium account on X last posted on July 13, and the project's founder, Shytoshi Kusama, has not posted on X since May 13. In September, Kusama changed his X bio to "Polish" and his location to "Close," without providing any further explanation for these cryptic updates. This lack of communication has left traders looking for signals in network activity.

While social media activity has been sparse, network usage metrics provide insight into the utility of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. In late November, the Shibariumscan explorer showed that 546 transactions occurred on Shiba Inu's layer-2 network in a single day. This level of activity, though modest compared to peak periods, indicates that the infrastructure is still being utilized by the community.

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The contrast between low social engagement and steady transaction volumes highlights a phase of consolidation for the project. Investors are closely watching whether the layer-2 network can drive renewed interest as the market seeks clarity on future developments. The financial information underscores the high volatility inherent in digital assets like Shiba Inu.

With the token down 48.1% in 2026 and facing historical headwinds in December, traders are advised to approach the market with caution. The data indicates that while there are pockets of strength, such as the 2023 holiday rally, the recent trend lines point to continued pressure. As the year concludes, the focus remains on whether the 1.7 million holder base can sustain the token's value against these macro factors.