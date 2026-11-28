Shiba Inu records a 42% spike in transaction activity as prices rebound to $0.00000372. Rising exchange reserves and falling trading volume signal potential volatility for investors.

Shiba Inu is experiencing a notable U-shaped recovery pattern, driven by a significant 42% increase in transaction activity. This surge in on-chain metrics coincides with a price rebound from $0.0000034 to $0.00000372. However, this bullish momentum faces immediate threats from declining trading volumes and rising exchange reserves. The juxtaposition of these contrasting signals creates a complex outlook for the memecoin in the current market cycle.

Transaction Volume Spikes During Price Recovery

The primary driver behind Shiba Inu's recent price action is a substantial shift in on-chain behavior. Data indicates that transaction counts have steadily climbed from approximately 4,200 to over 6,000. This sharp rise suggests that users and investors are actively moving their funds, potentially indicating a period of strategic reallocation or accumulation. The formation of a U-shape bottom on the price chart often serves as a springboard for further recovery, providing hope to market participants who have held through the previous downturn.

Also read Shiba Inu Price Hits Multi-Year Low as Holiday Liquidity Tests RSI Signals

Despite the positive volume spike, the immediate price movement was triggered by technical oversold conditions. Momentum indicators showed that SHIB had reached an extremely oversold state, prompting a natural bounce back toward the $0.00000372 level. This rebound reflects a bullish presence around key support levels, demonstrating that buyers are stepping in to defend these price points. The short-term price action, therefore, is a direct response to technical extremes rather than solely fundamental shifts in project utility.

Exchange Reserves Signal Accumulation Phase

A critical factor influencing the current market dynamic is the steady growth of total exchange reserves, which have now reached 85.27 trillion SHIB. This increase in exchange supply, combined with rising exchange inflows, points toward an active funds concentration phase. Rather than indicating an imminent sell-off, analysts interpret this trend as accumulation. Investors are likely transferring tokens to exchanges not to sell, but to prepare for future trading strategies or long-term holding positions.

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The intersection of rising transactional activity and growing exchange supply creates a nuanced picture. While higher exchange reserves can sometimes precede increased volatility or selling pressure, the context here suggests a different narrative. The simultaneous rise in user transactions implies that the market is in a transitional phase. Participants are adjusting their holdings, possibly in anticipation of broader market trends or specific developments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This accumulation pattern requires close monitoring to determine if it will lead to sustained upward pressure.

Technical Barriers and Moving Average Targets

Looking at the technical chart structure, SHIB faces significant hurdles in the near term. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) remain unreachable at current price levels. These long-term price indicators act as major resistance barriers for the asset. To close the gap and test these moving averages, SHIB would need to achieve a precise 17% price increase within the next six days. Such a rapid ascent is challenging given the current market environment and the existing resistance structure.

The U-shaped recovery, while encouraging, is currently constrained by these technical realities. The path to conquering higher levels requires overcoming substantial resistance barriers. If the asset cannot generate the necessary volume to break through these moving averages, the recovery may stall. The current struggle highlights the delicate balance between short-term speculative interest and longer-term technical debt that the token must address to sustain bullish momentum.

Declining Volume Warns of Fading Momentum

A concerning metric accompanying the recent price bounce is the descending dynamic in trading volume. Over the last three days, volume has shown a clear downward trend, signaling fading momentum on the market. Lower volume during a price increase often indicates a lack of strong conviction among buyers. It suggests that the rally may be driven by a smaller number of transactions rather than broad-based market participation.

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This divergence between rising transaction counts and falling volume adds a layer of uncertainty to the recovery. It raises flags about the sustainability of the current price levels. If the volume does not pick up to support the price advance, the U-shaped recovery could be merely a temporary pause before a further retrace. Market participants should remain cautious, as the underlying market metrics do not yet fully support a strong bullish case. The combination of resistance barriers and weak volume creates a risky environment for new entries.

Market Outlook and Volatility Risks

The current state of Shiba Inu represents a critical juncture for investors. The 42% surge in transaction activity and the subsequent price bounce to $0.00000372 provide a glimmer of hope after a prolonged decline. However, the rising exchange reserves and falling trading volume serve as cautionary signals. The market is in a delicate phase where accumulation meets technical resistance.

Volatility is likely to follow as exchange activity continues to rise. The concentration of funds in exchange reserves creates a potential liquidity pool that could impact price direction significantly. Whether this leads to a breakout above the 50-day EMA or a rejection at current levels will depend on future volume trends and broader market sentiment. Investors are advised to monitor these metrics closely as the asset attempts to establish a more definitive bottom.