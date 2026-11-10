Shiba Inu Netflow Turns Sharply Negative as Buyers Pull SHIB Off Exchanges

Shiba Inu exchange netflow dropped to -122 billion SHIB as buyers moved tokens off exchanges, a possible early sign of recovery after sharp price declines.

Shiba Inu may no longer be at risk of losing another zero from its price, according to exchange activity data showing that buyers are taking control of the meme token. The Shiba Inu exchange network recorded a netflow of -122 billion SHIB, a figure that points to more tokens leaving trading platforms than entering them. The shift comes after multiple days of severe price correction for Shiba Inu as the broader crypto market continued to face heavy sell pressure.

Shiba Inu is still struggling through prolonged market volatility, and its price continues to trade in the red. However, the exchange data offers a different signal to market participants watching the token closely. According to the data, the Shiba Inu exchange network declined modestly by around 1.37% over the last day, sitting at -114,647,400,000 SHIB at the time of writing.

Also read Shiba Inu Trading Volume Surges 76 Percent Amid Crypto Selloff

How Negative Netflow Signals Buying Pressure

A negative netflow means that more SHIB tokens were moved out of exchanges than were moved into them over a given period. In this case, the data covers the last 24 hours, during which the number of tokens withdrawn for purposes such as holding substantially outweighed the number deposited in attempts to sell. Netflow is one of the most closely watched on-chain indicators because deposits to exchanges often precede selling, while withdrawals often suggest investors are moving assets into self-custody or longer-term positions.

Based on this pattern, traders have bought more Shiba Inu tokens than they have sold over the last day. The data suggests that demand for the leading meme token has increased, even as the price itself has not yet responded. That gap between exchange flows and price action is the central point of the current analysis, and it explains why the signal is being read as a possible setup for a bullish price reversal rather than a confirmed trend change.

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Price Action Lags Behind Exchange Activity

Shiba Inu is still showing mixed price action, and the token has not yet reacted to the bullish exchange activity recorded over the last day. Market participants are regaining confidence in its potential price move, but that confidence rests on flow data rather than on a clear rally in the market price. Analysts typically treat such divergences with caution, because exchange balances can shift for many reasons, including transfers between wallets, and do not guarantee that prices will follow.

The hourly price chart offers a small but notable detail. Although the price movement remains slow, the chart has turned green, showing that momentum is gradually changing. This change suggests that Shiba Inu might be on the verge of recovery, but the move is still early and has not yet been confirmed by a sustained increase in trading volume or a sharp recovery in price.

What the Exchange Data Means for Holders

For holders of Shiba Inu, the most immediate consequence of the data is a shift in sentiment from pure selling toward accumulation. A large net outflow from exchanges reduces the number of tokens immediately available for sale, which can support prices if buying demand picks up. For traders, however, the data does not provide a timeline, and the source does not specify any scheduled events or dates that could confirm whether the recovery will continue.

The next signals to watch are whether the netflow remains negative over the coming days and whether the price begins to follow the green trend visible on the hourly chart. Until those developments appear, the exchange data remains the main evidence that buyers are stepping in after a period of severe correction for Shiba Inu.