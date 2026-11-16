Shiba Inu Hits Multi-Year Low as Market Selloff Intensifies

Shiba Inu reaches $0.0000037, its lowest point since 2021, driven by Fed rate concerns and technical death crosses. Community developers urge focus on network utility over price volatility.

Shiba Inu has plummeted to a rare low of $0.0000037 as the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn over the weekend. This sharp decline marked the lowest valuation seen in years, breaking below the $0.000004 support level that has held firm since the start of 2026. The token's value dropped to $0.00000386 in the last 24 hours, representing a 3.36% decrease as investor anxiety intensified across digital asset classes.

Market Selloff Triggers Technical Death Cross

The recent price action followed a bruising selloff last week, fueled by a tougher interest-rate outlook and a pervasive risk-off mood among traders. Shiba Inu fell for four straight days during this period, ultimately reaching its multi-year low on November 14, 2026. This decline coincided with the first death cross on its daily chart in 2026, a technical indicator often viewed as bearish by analysts.

Also read Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Drop to $331 Million Amid Market Volatility

The broader market context has been equally punishing, with a total of $203.7 million liquidated as the crypto selloff intensified. Investors are currently navigating a period of heightened volatility, with the entire digital asset sector facing pressure from macroeconomic uncertainties and shifting monetary policies.

Developer Response to Price Volatility

Amidst the selling pressure, a long-time Shiba Inu community member and SHIB developer responded to the token's latest weakness with a message of stability: "1 SHIB is always 1 SHIB." This statement was a direct reply to an X user who highlighted the drastic drop in Shiba Inu's fiat-denominated price. The developer aimed to remind holders that the unit itself remains a constant component of the network, regardless of short-term market fluctuations.

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This perspective serves as a reminder for participants to focus on the intrinsic nature of the token rather than its immediate fiat volatility. While the argument against ignoring price action is strong given the financial losses incurred by traders, the developer's stance emphasizes holding power over speculative trading during market contractions.

Federal Reserve Policies Impact Investor Sentiment

Future market movements may be heavily influenced by upcoming statements from Federal Reserve leadership. Fed Chairman Kelvin Warsh is set to speak later on Monday regarding the impact of technology on productivity and jobs. His comments are expected to trigger further volatility in the markets as investors reassess the economic landscape.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve's minutes from its October meeting will be released on Wednesday. During that meeting, the central bank left rates unchanged. Markets have largely priced in a quarter percentage point hike in December, but any deviation from this expectation could significantly shift asset prices across all sectors.

SHIB Burn Rate Surges Amidst Price Decline

While the trading price of Shiba Inu remains in the red, the network's deflationary mechanics have shown remarkable activity. The SHIB burn rate is up 1922%, with 136.81 million SHIB sent to dead wallets in the last 24 hours. This surge in burning indicates that long-term holders and community initiatives are actively reducing the circulating supply despite the bearish price action.

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On a weekly basis, 3.02 billion SHIB have been burned, with the weekly burn rate up 14.40%. Over the last 30 days, 395.10 million SHIB worth $1753 was burned, although the burn rate was down 55.45% in that timeframe. These figures highlight a complex dynamic where supply reduction efforts are accelerating even as market confidence wavers.

The combination of technical breakdowns, macroeconomic headwinds, and intense burning activity creates a challenging environment for Shiba Inu traders. As the market awaits the Fed Chairman's remarks and the release of meeting minutes, participants are advised to conduct their own research and contact financial experts before making further investment decisions. The coming days will be critical in determining whether this low serves as a bottom or part of a longer downtrend.