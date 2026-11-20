Shiba Inu needs a minimal 0.5% gain to surpass Bittensor in market cap. Barry Silbert supports the AI network while TAO faces recent losses.

Shiba Inu holds a narrow numerical advantage over Bittensor in the race for the No. 33 global cryptocurrency ranking, requiring only a 0.5% price increase to officially overtake its competitor. As of November 20, the meme coin sits approximately $10 million behind Bittensor in total market capitalization, creating a tight contest between the two digital assets. This development highlights the volatility inherent in the mid-cap crypto sector where minor price shifts can alter hierarchical standings. The proximity of these valuations means that standard daily market fluctuations are sufficient to change their relative positions. Traders monitoring CoinMarketCap data observe that Shiba Inu is merely one minor percentage point away from claiming the higher rank.

Bittensor currently maintains the No. 33 spot with a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, supported by a token price of $186.41. Shiba Inu occupies the No. 34 position with a market cap of $2.17 billion and a trading price of $0.000003691. The gap between the two tokens closed because Bittensor fell significantly from its previous highs. Bittensor is the token of the Bittensor AI network, and Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has been one of its most vocal backers. Silbert operates Yuma, a company within the Digital Currency Group ecosystem that actively builds infrastructure on the Bittensor platform. He has publicly described the project as enabling open development and access to artificial intelligence technology. Silbert envisions the network as building a worldwide web of intelligence that expands beyond traditional blockchain limitations.

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Regulatory interest in Bittensor intensified on December 30, 2025, when Grayscale filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bittensor Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund. The proposed fund would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GTAO. This filing occurred shortly after the first halving event for the Bittensor token in mid-December 2025. At the time of the filing, the token was trading at approximately $222, reflecting strong investor confidence in the digital asset. A Grayscale spokesperson stated they were pleased to take this early step as they continue to expand the tools available to investors. The filing represents a significant regulatory milestone for the AI-focused cryptocurrency sector.

Bittensor experienced significant price swings throughout the year, initially emerging as one of the market's strongest tokens. Data from TradingView indicates that the token rose 55% from January through April and rallied another 43% by October. However, a correction in November erased much of those gains, leaving the token trading 16.95% below its January levels. Over the seven days leading up to November 20, Bittensor lost 12.16% of its value, contributing to the narrowing gap with Shiba Inu. The decline marks a stark contrast to the token's earlier performance as it gives up its 2026 gains. This volatility underscores the risks associated with highly speculative AI-themed digital assets.

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Shiba Inu faced a challenging market environment for most of the year, with the token remaining in negative territory since February after a 25% rise in January. Despite the price stagnation, developer Mazrael responded to community concerns on November 17 by stating that one SHIB remains equivalent to one SHIB regardless of market value. In terms of supply mechanics, Bittensor has a maximum supply of 21 million tokens, matching Bitcoin, while Shiba Inu has approximately 589 trillion tokens in circulation. Trading volume on November 20 showed Bittensor at $172.19 million and Shiba Inu at $55.17 million. The divergence in trading volumes reflects different levels of market activity and investor interest in both projects.

The competition for the No. 33 spot illustrates the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market where rankings can shift rapidly. Shiba Inu and Bittensor represent two distinct categories of digital assets with different use cases and community structures. Shiba Inu continues to rely on its strong meme coin community and developer engagement, while Bittensor focuses on its technological infrastructure and institutional support. Barry Silbert's continued advocacy for Bittensor adds a layer of institutional credibility to the project. The upcoming Grayscale ETF decision could significantly impact the price trajectory of Bittensor in the coming months. Investors are closely watching these developments as they assess the potential for future market movements.