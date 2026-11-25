Shiba Inu exchange balances drop to 12.59% of supply as traders withdraw tokens during a steep market pullback. SHIB price falls below $0.0000035.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnessed a significant acceleration in withdrawal activity on Wednesday, November 22, as the meme cryptocurrency's price plummeted to levels last observed in the spring of 2021. The total amount of SHIB held on centralized crypto exchanges has shrunk to 12.59% of its circulating supply, marking a substantial shift in investor behavior during the current market correction.

Exchange Outflows Exceed Daily Trading Volume

Recent on-chain data from CoinGlass reveals that 520.83 billion SHIB tokens left exchange wallets in a single 24-hour period. This massive daily outflow accounted for the majority of the 757.51 billion SHIB that exchanges lost over the preceding seven days. When viewed across a longer horizon, the cumulative outflow over the past 30 days reached an impressive 2.88 trillion tokens, indicating a sustained trend of investors moving their assets to cold storage or private wallets rather than keeping them liquid on trading platforms.

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Price Correction Triggers Liquidations and Low Balances

On Wednesday evening, the price of SHIB was trading at $0.00000344, according to CoinGlass data. This decline meant the token was down 4.78% for the week, dragging its total market capitalization down to $2.02 billion as reported by TradingView. The current valuation is notable because it matches levels last seen in the spring of 2021, several months before SHIB reached its all-time high of $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021. The asset has struggled to maintain higher ground since early 2026, holding above $0.000004 until mid-November, with a yearly low of $0.00000411 recorded at the July 17 close.

Macroeconomic Pressure from Bitcoin's Decline

The recent drop in SHIB prices coincided with a broader downturn in the cryptocurrency market, particularly following Bitcoin's fall back below the $60,000 threshold. On Saturday, November 21, Bitcoin dropped as low as $55,150, marking its lowest price point since September 2024. This correlation with the leading cryptocurrency intensified selling pressure on altcoins. Consequently, over the past 24 hours, $57,590 worth of SHIB futures positions were liquidated, with $54,750 of that total coming from long positions on the OKX exchange, according to CoinGlass.

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Long-Term Holder Shift and Network Growth

While spot prices have fallen, the number of unique SHIB holders on the Ethereum network has continued to grow. On November 17, the count of SHIB holders on Ethereum surpassed 1.7 million, according to data from Etherscan. This period of consolidation has also seen a steady reduction in exchange balances. Since late 2024, the total SHIB balance on exchanges has decreased by 19.18 trillion tokens, or 20.54%, settling at 74.19 trillion. At the current price, these remaining balances are worth approximately $254.75 million.

Distribution of Withdrawals Across Major Platforms

The recent surge in outflows was not evenly distributed across all major cryptocurrency exchanges. Most of the 24-hour outflow originated from exchanges categorized by CoinGlass as 'Others,' where the combined SHIB balance fell by 88.5% to 70.93 billion tokens. In contrast, the SHIB balances of major platforms like Binance and OKX remained relatively stable, while Coinbase, Bitfinex, and Bitstamp actually added SHIB to their reserves. This divergence suggests that while the overall market is withdrawing assets, some large institutional or retail hubs are still accumulating or repositioning their inventory during this volatility.