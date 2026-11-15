Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Drop to $331 Million Amid Market Volatility

Shiba Inu exchange holdings fall to $331.96 million, a four-year low, as token price drops threaten the $300 million threshold for the first time since 2021.

Shiba Inu reserves held on cryptocurrency exchanges have declined to a market capitalization of $331.96 million, marking a significant shift in the asset's liquidity profile. This valuation represents a historic low that has not been witnessed in the preceding four years. The steady erosion of these on-exchange balances suggests a changing dynamic in how investors are managing their exposure to the popular meme coin during periods of broader market uncertainty.

Exchange Reserve Valuation Declines

The current baseline value of $332 million represents the total estimated worth of the supply currently available for immediate sale on trading platforms. Data indicates that the token reserves decreased by a mere 0.05 percent, leaving approximately 86 trillion SHIB tokens still sitting on exchanges. Despite this minimal reduction in token count, the monetary value of these holdings has dropped precipitously due to the falling market price of the asset itself. This discrepancy highlights that the primary driver of the declining exchange value is the rapid decrease in token price rather than substantial fund outflows by holders.

Also read Shiba Inu Exchange Outflows Surge Past 1 Billion SHIB Amid Market Volatility

Price Analysis and Technical Indicators

The price of Shiba Inu has invalidated the $0.000004 resistance level, leading to a period of consolidation that lacks strong volume or momentum. The asset recently dipped to approximately $0.0000037 on November 14, thereby losing its July low of $0.00000413. Technical indicators reflect this bearish pressure, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping below 30, a threshold that signals the asset has entered an oversold zone. This oversold condition is currently responsible for the minor bounces observed in price action, rather than any genuine surge in buyer interest or market momentum.

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Correlation with Broader Market Trends

Shiba Inu is currently displaying a weak correlation with Bitcoin, instead moving in closer tandem with other large-cap altcoins of similar echelon. Most of these comparable assets are also experiencing oversold conditions, creating a synchronized downward pressure across the altcoin sector. The broader crypto market review highlights concurrent movements in other digital assets, such as Hyperliquid experiencing growth amid general panic, while Stellar successfully avoids a major sell-off. Additionally, initial losses observed in Bitcoin are not being classified as critical by market analysts, suggesting that the current Shiba Inu decline is part of a specific altcoin correction cycle rather than a systemic crisis.

Threshold Projections and Future Outlook

For the total value of Shiba Inu exchange reserves to fall below the $300 million threshold for the first time in four years, the token price would need to drop to approximately $0.0000035. This target represents an additional decline of roughly 11 percent from the current price level of $0.00000394. While the bearish market environment aggravates these downward pressures, a full sell-off of the 86 trillion tokens currently on exchanges would not result in a $332 million loss of value; market depth would likely absorb such an event with only one-third of that value realized. Conversely, if Shiba Inu manages to recover, an increase in fund injections back into exchanges remains a distinct possibility, which could stabilize the current valuation trends.