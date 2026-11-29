Shiba Inu exchange reserves near the $300 million mark due to price drops despite stable balances. CryptoQuant data shows inflows outpacing outflows, signaling potential selling pressure.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange reserves are rapidly approaching the $300 million threshold as the cryptocurrency's market value declines. The drop in dollar value is driven by falling token prices rather than significant changes in the actual number of coins held on trading platforms. This financial shift highlights a divergence between asset quantity and monetary worth within the broader crypto market ecosystem.

CryptoQuant Data Shows Reserve Value Drops

According to detailed analytics provided by the data firm CryptoQuant, the dollar value of SHIB tokens held on exchanges has been on a downward trajectory since November 15. The overall value of Shiba Inu reserves on centralized exchanges recently reached the $300 million mark, with approximately 86 trillion SHIB tokens remaining on these specific platforms. This valuation milestone is critical as it marks a significant psychological and financial level for the meme coin.

Also read Shiba Inu Price Analysis: 42% Transaction Surge Amidst Exchange Reserve Risks

The decline in the dollar value of these reserves is notable because it does not indicate massive withdrawals or exchange outflows. Token balances on exchanges decreased by a mere 0.05% over the last 24 hours. This stability in quantity suggests that the falling reserve value is almost entirely tied to the broader market performance of Shiba Inu rather than investor panic or strategic hoarding.

Net Positive Inflows Signal Potential Selling

On November 22, exchange activity for Shiba Inu showed a distinct pattern of inflows outpacing outflows. Exchange inflows reached 372 billion SHIB during this period, while outflows totaled 280 billion SHIB. This resulting positive net flow suggests that there is no significant withdrawal activity from the platforms. Instead, investors appear to be moving tokens onto exchanges, potentially looking for opportunities to sell their holdings as market conditions shift.

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The most recent local rally resulted in a recovery of around 7% for the token. However, this upward movement was followed by declining trading volume, which provides little support for further upward momentum. The lack of robust trading activity indicates that market participants are hesitant to push prices higher, leading to a stalemate that favors continued downward pressure on the asset's valuation.

Market Struggles to Maintain Key Thresholds

With its market value continuing to decline, Shiba Inu is struggling to maintain the $300 million threshold for exchange reserves. The token could see further increases in exchange inflows while the dollar value of token balances held on exchanges continues to follow the downward trend. This dynamic creates a scenario where the supply of sellable tokens increases on platforms, even as the total capital locked in those reserves shrinks.

The diverging trends in price and reserve quantity suggest a lack of recovery opportunities in the short term. The financial and market information provided indicates that Shiba Inu faces significant challenges in stabilizing its value. Investors monitoring these metrics should remain cautious as the interplay between price volatility and exchange balances continues to evolve.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this report are for informational purposes only. The financial data mentioned is accurate as of the publication date but may change rapidly in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.