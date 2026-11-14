Shiba Inu Exchange Outflows Surge Past 1 Billion SHIB Amid Market Volatility

SHIB token withdrawals from exchanges hit a record average of 1.02 billion per transaction. This retail-driven surge occurs as Bitcoin dips below $70,000 and altcoin markets face renewed pressure.

A significant shift in on-chain activity has been recorded for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with the average volume of tokens leaving centralized exchanges surpassing a major psychological barrier. Data indicates that the mean withdrawal amount per transaction has crossed the 1 billion SHIB threshold, representing a sharp 30% increase in recent metrics.

According to data compiled by the blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the precise average outflow of SHIB tokens from exchange wallets is now estimated at 1.02 billion tokens per transaction. This metric highlights a distinct change in how retail participants are managing their holdings during a period of heightened market uncertainty.

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Retail Investors Drive Token Withdrawals

The primary force behind this surge in outflows appears to be retail investors rather than large-scale institutional entities. Analysis of wallet behaviors suggests that the largest players and institutional funds are either remaining sidelined or have no significant exposure to SHIB at this time.

This divergence in behavior is notable because it indicates that the current movement of tokens is not driven by smart money or high-net-worth entities attempting to accumulate large positions. Instead, the data points to individual traders moving funds to private wallets, possibly to hold for longer periods or to use in decentralized finance applications.

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Market Context and Volatility Factors

The spike in transaction volume and volatility must be viewed within the broader context of the current cryptocurrency market environment. A massive liquidation event totaling $1.6 billion recently occurred across the market, contributing to a grim overall sentiment among traders and investors.

Compounding this pressure was the plunge of Bitcoin below the critical price level of $70,000. This drop in the leading cryptocurrency triggered a chain reaction of fear and selling pressure, affecting the entire digital asset space and causing widespread re-evaluations of risk exposure.

Network Activity and Altcoin Correlation

Despite the bearish price action, on-chain metrics for Shiba Inu show increased activity. Active addresses and the total transaction count on the network rose significantly over the last 24 hours, suggesting that users remain engaged with the protocol even as prices fluctuate.

Most altcoins have not seen additional spikes in selling pressure because many were already oversold prior to this latest downturn. SHIB does not show a very strong correlation with Bitcoin; rather, it correlates more closely with altcoins of the same echelon, such as XLM, XRP, and Ethereum.

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Price Levels and Future Outlook

Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00000416, which is notably close to its July low of $0.00000413. The drop below the $0.000004 zone is not viewed as a definitive signal of further decline, as SHIB has previously traded at lower levels with similar momentum indicators failing to provide meaningful direction.

The market volume is currently barely relevant in terms of driving short-term price discovery, and trading volumes are extremely low. This lack of volume suggests a period of low volatility ahead, which can be interpreted as a good sign for a bearish market that is consolidating before its next major move.