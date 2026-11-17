Shiba Inu sees 312 billion SHIB withdrawn from exchanges, signaling potential retail accumulation. Despite the outflow, the token trades at $0.00000386 amid broader crypto market weakness and bearish technical indicators.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded its most significant exchange outflow since the market's major downturn, with over 300 billion tokens withdrawn from trading platforms. Data from the analytics firm CryptoQuant confirms that 312 billion SHIB has been removed from exchange wallets, a move that typically indicates investors moving assets to private cold storage for long-term holding. This development marks a notable shift in investor behavior for the meme coin, even as the asset continues to struggle against broader market pressures.

Shiba Inu Exchange Withdrawal Volume Details

While the withdrawal of 312 billion SHIB appears substantial on a surface level, it represents a small fraction of the total liquidity available on exchanges. This specific volume accounts for approximately 0.36 percent of the 86 trillion SHIB tokens currently held on exchange platforms. The relatively low percentage suggests that while some holders are removing their assets from trading venues, the majority of the supply remains highly liquid and accessible to the market.

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The outflow is primarily driven by retail investors rather than institutional entities. Shiba Inu's market liquidity structure is characterized by thinner institutional appetite compared to its massive retail user base. Consequently, the accumulation pattern observed here is largely attributed to individual investors who are holding their positions rather than large-scale institutional buying pressures. This dynamic reinforces the token's status as a retail-dominated asset class.

Shiba Inu Price Action and Technical Resistance

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00000386, reflecting a decline of approximately 13 percent from the price of $0.00000444 recorded on November 11. The token recently followed the general upward trend of the cryptocurrency market but experienced a sharp tumble as the broader market reversed course. This downturn invalidated several key price levels that had previously supported bullish sentiment.

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Technical analysis indicates that the ascending trendline which had supported the price since July was broken in mid-October. Since that breakout, SHIB has traded below all major moving averages. The 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has acted as a strong resistance level that the price has been unable to breach, signaling continued bearish pressure. The market is currently moving on weak momentum, with selling pressure having already injected significant downward force into the asset's valuation.

Bearish Trends and Future Market Outlook

The current downtrend for Shiba Inu is significantly stronger than the bullish reversal attempts observed in October. The $0.00000413 level, which previously served as a reversal point in July, has been lost, with the price dipping to around $0.0000037 during the recent drop. The divergence of moving averages hints at a lack of momentum change, suggesting that conviction in the current bearish market is increasing.

Despite the bearish indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at the bottom of its range. This technical positioning suggests that the next potential market phase for Shiba Inu could be a sideways trend or a gradual recovery rather than further immediate crashes. The most intense selling pressure appears to have already been absorbed by the market, leaving room for stabilization. Investors should note that while the exchange outflow is a positive signal of accumulation, it has not yet translated into a price reversal due to the prevailing weak market conditions.