Shiba Inu exchange outflows surge to 18 billion SHIB on November 21, signaling reduced sell pressure. SHIB price rises 1.51% to $0.000003625, hinting at a potential trend shift despite bearish dominance.

Shiba Inu shows early signs of relief from intense market pressure as the volume of tokens moved to exchanges for potential sale has decreased significantly. This shift occurs while the broader cryptocurrency sector continues to struggle with persistent selling forces that have pushed major digital assets back toward multi-year lows. The reduction in outbound volume from exchange wallets suggests that traders are pausing their liquidation efforts.

Data from the crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant indicates that the intense selling activity observed in the recent past is finally beginning to subside. The specific metrics highlight a dramatic contraction in exchange activity, with the Shiba Inu exchange netflow dropping to approximately 18 billion SHIB on November 21. This figure represents a substantial decrease from the nearly half a trillion SHIB recorded in the immediate preceding day.

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The sharp decline in exchange inflows indicates a major shift in trader sentiment and immediate liquidity provision. While other leading cryptocurrencies are still facing intense sell-offs from traders, the Shiba Inu ecosystem is beginning to signal a shift in market trend. The slowdown to about 18 billion SHIB shows that SHIB selling has decreased significantly even though sellers are not yet fully wiped out.

It is important to note that the current SHIB netflow still reflects a positive balance, which indicates sustained dominance by bear traders in the market. The number of SHIB tokens moved to exchanges for sell-off attempts remains about 18 billion higher than the number purchased, meaning sellers have not yet been fully wiped out from the ecosystem. This mathematical reality indicates that there is still a sustained dominance by bear traders.

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However, the current positive balance in the SHIB netflow has not prevented the price movement from turning bullish. Latest market data shows that Shiba Inu has surged by 1.51% over the last 24 hours. This modest but notable increase brings its price to $0.000003625 as of the time of writing, suggesting that buying interest is outpacing the available sell-side liquidity.

This recent price action marks a return to stability for the Shiba Inu ecosystem after multiple weeks of prolonged volatility. Market participants remain cautious, as it is currently uncertain whether this sudden price reversal is merely a brief relief rally driven by short covering or the beginning of a major recovery for the meme coin. The data provides a relief signal amid the growing market fear, offering hope for a sustained turnaround.

The easing of sell-side pressure comes at a critical time for the Shiba Inu network. The sharp drop from half a trillion to 18 billion SHIB in just one day demonstrates a significant cooling in panic selling. This change in volume dynamics allows the asset to stabilize its position against the backdrop of a broader crypto market downturn.

Traders are now watching closely to see if this reduction in exchange inflows can support further price appreciation. The disconnect between the bearish netflow metrics and the bullish price action suggests that demand is strengthening despite the overall negative sentiment. This divergence could be a key indicator for the next phase of the token's performance.

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The broader context of the cryptocurrency market remains challenging, with major assets retesting multi-year lows. However, the specific behavior of Shiba Inu suggests that it may be finding a floor after weeks of heavy selling. The pause in liquidation efforts provides a window for the market to reassess its value and direction.

As the situation evolves, the focus remains on whether the reduction in sell pressure can translate into a more sustained upward trend. The current data points to a potential inflection point, but the dominance of bear traders means that risks remain. Investors are advised to monitor the netflow data closely for further signs of a complete market reversal.