Shiba Inu sees 372 billion token inflows to exchanges while trading remains weak. Net flows rise but reserves hold value amid ongoing selling pressure.

Shiba Inu faced renewed selling pressure as exchange inflows surged by 0.36% over a 24-hour period, bringing 372.39 billion tokens onto trading platforms. This influx of assets suggests a potential increase in market sell-side pressure, raising concerns among traders about short-term price stability. The data indicates that while deposit volumes are high, the overall net flow has not yet reached critical thresholds that typically signal major market shifts. At the time of the latest market snapshot, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000365, having managed a small rebound from a local low of $0.00000337.

Exchange Inflows and Net Flow Dynamics

Exchange Reserves and Value Retention

Despite the high volume of inflows recorded at 372.39 billion tokens, the total net flow did not exceed 100 billion. Outflows accounted for 280.82 billion SHIB tokens during the same period, resulting in a net inflow of 91.57 billion. Approximately three-quarters of the deposits were offset by withdrawals, indicating that the movement of tokens between wallets and exchanges was largely balanced. This equilibrium suggests that the current volume of inflows is not disrupting the broader market picture for Shiba Inu in a destabilizing way. The data highlights a complex flow of assets where selling pressure is present but contains significant counter-vailing buy-side or holding activity.

Exchange reserves for Shiba Inu remain above the critical psychological threshold of $300 million, a key metric for assessing market liquidity. CryptoQuant reports the reserve value at $313.98 million, representing a 3.8% increase over the day. In terms of token supply, exchange reserves increased by 0.11% to reach a total of 86.02 trillion SHIB. This stability in reserve value is significant as it shows that despite the high volume of transactions, the total capital held within exchanges is growing slightly. The retention of value above the $300 million mark provides a baseline of support for the asset in the current market environment.

Also read Shiba Inu Sees Massive Exchange Inflows as Price Slides Below $0.0000037

Trading Performance and Technical Indicators

Shiba Inu traded at $0.00000365, achieving a bounce of approximately 8.3% from its recent low of $0.00000337. However, this recovery remains below the $0.000004 resistance level, and momentum indicators suggest the market is still under stress. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at approximately 27, which indicates that the asset is currently oversold. An RSI reading this low implies that while a correction upward is possible, there are no guarantees of a quick or strong reversal. The current buying volume may be speculative, potentially driven by limit orders placed prior to the recent price drop rather than new organic demand.

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Broader Market Context and Future Outlook

The performance of Shiba Inu is closely tied to the wider cryptocurrency market and the general economic climate, which is currently experiencing struggles and a lack of clear recovery prospects. The asset is currently printing its second green candle in a row, which adds a degree of bullish traction to the charts. However, the prevailing view is that cryptocurrencies and altcoins specifically will likely continue to face difficulties in the immediate future. The combination of weak momentum, oversold technical conditions, and a challenging macroeconomic environment suggests that traders should approach current price movements with caution until clearer signs of market stabilization emerge.