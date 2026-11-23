Shiba Inu price analysis reveals negative historical trends despite Goldman Sachs predicting a market rally after December 15. Current token data shows mixed signals for investors.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem faces diminishing optimism regarding a potential end-of-year price surge as recent market data contrasts sharply with bullish institutional forecasts. Shiba Inu gained 5.96% over the past twenty-four hours and traded at $0.0000038 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. This modest uptick occurred alongside renewed discussions about a December Santa rally within the broader cryptocurrency sector.

Historical Performance Undermines Holiday Rally Hopes

Shiba Inu has failed to deliver positive returns during four of the last five December months, significantly tempering investor enthusiasm for a holiday-driven price increase. The token is currently down 8.86% over the past seven days and has suffered an 18.5% loss in November so far, according to CryptoRank. This recent underperformance stands in stark contrast to the seasonal optimism often associated with the final month of the trading year.

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Historical data from CryptoRank highlights the volatility of Shiba Inu during the holiday season. The token lost 29.5% in December 2021 and 13.5% in December 2022. While the asset recorded a 24.6% gain in December 2023, it subsequently lost 21% in December 2024 and 17.6% in December 2025. The median December return for Shiba Inu sits at -17.6%, with an average return of -11.4%.

Goldman Sachs Data Highlights Post-December 15 Gains

Hopes for a positive reversal are largely driven by a recent note from Goldman Sachs analysts suggesting that significant market gains typically occur after mid-December. The note, titled GS Flow of Funds: Chopsgiving, was authored by Gail Hafif, Brian Garrett, and Lee Coppersmith. Their research analyzed S&P 500 data extending back to 1928 to identify seasonal trends.

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The Goldman Sachs team found that the S&P 500 index usually gains 1.1% from mid-November to early December. However, the index typically gives back about two-thirds of that gain by mid-December. Crucially, around 80% of the full 2.4% gain tends to occur after December 14 and 15. Since 1990, the S&P 500 has risen after December 15 in 27 out of 36 years, a pattern the analysts described as a historical map for market behavior.

Volatility Indicators Support Bullish Institutional Views

Specific market conditions identified by Goldman Sachs appear to support their optimistic outlook for late-year performance. The analysts noted that in years when the VIX volatility index exceeded 18 in mid-November, the S&P 500 gained 1.34% on average. In those specific scenarios, the index ended the year higher in 59% of cases.

The research indicates that the VIX was above this critical threshold in mid-November of the current year. This alignment with historical patterns has fueled expectations that large funds and systematic traders, despite currently cutting positions in chip stocks and other areas, may drive momentum later in the month. The Stock Trader's Almanac defines the Santa Claus rally window as the last five trading days of December and the first two trading days of January.

Recent Market Trends Show Mixed Seasonal Results

Despite the strong historical precedent cited by Goldman Sachs, recent annual results have been disappointing for the Santa Claus rally narrative. This season, the window is scheduled to open on December 24 and close on January 5. However, in the previous window that ended on January 5, 2026, the S&P 500 declined 0.11%.

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The Stock Trader's Almanac remarked that Santa was a no-show for the third year in a row, highlighting a consistent trend of missed seasonal gains. Prior to this recent streak, the S&P 500 also ended the Santa Claus rally windows of 2023 and 2024 lower. These consecutive failures suggest that traditional seasonal models may not reliably predict current market movements.

Shiba Inu Context and Future Outlook

The unique December history of Shiba Inu further complicates the application of stock market trends to cryptocurrency assets. The green December in 2023 was preceded by a 6.04% gain in October and a 6.62% gain in November, according to CryptoRank. This buildup of momentum did not recur in subsequent years, leading to the significant losses observed in 2024 and 2025.

Investors monitoring the crypto market must weigh the broad institutional optimism from firms like Goldman Sachs against the specific, historically negative performance of individual tokens like Shiba Inu. While the S&P 500 shows a strong propensity for late-year gains, Shiba Inu's track record suggests that token-specific factors may override broader seasonal trends. The coming weeks will test whether the predicted post-December 15 rally can extend beyond traditional equity markets into the cryptocurrency sector.