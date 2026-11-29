Community member Mazrael counters claims that SHIB founder Ryoshi simply retired. He argues Ryoshi left a lasting decentralized vision via Shibarium, not just a coin.

Shiba Inu community advocate Mazrael has strongly disputed recent interpretations regarding the departure of the project's anonymous founder, Ryoshi. This clarification emerged as the meme coin's market capitalization faced pressure after previously surging past the forty billion dollar mark. Mazrael argued that Ryoshi did not simply exit the scene but instead transferred a comprehensive vision to the decentralized community.

Mazrael Defends Ryoshi's Strategic Vision

Mazrael contended that the creator's actions were part of a deliberate long-term strategy rather than an abrupt retirement. He emphasized that Ryoshi left behind a framework for the community to follow rather than just a successful digital token. The advocate insisted that the founder's peak valuation exceeded fifty billion dollars, significantly outperforming the market capitalization of Dogecoin. This perspective challenges the narrative that the founder's exit marked the end of the project's ambitions.

Also read Shiba Eternity Cards Migrate to Shibarium Network

Decentralization Through Shibarium Platform

The advocate highlighted Shibarium as the central engine for the ongoing decentralized experiment in spontaneous community building. He noted that this layer-two solution enables advanced applications including gaming, social media integration, and decentralized finance protocols. Ryoshi specifically identified @ShytoshiKusama in Medium articles as the leader tasked with realizing these technological milestones. This transition ensures the project remains viable without a central figure influencing daily operations.

Precise Timing of Founder's Digital Exit

Mazrael pointed to the exact timing of Ryoshi's disappearance as proof of his calculated approach to leadership. The founder deleted all social media posts and his Medium account exactly one year to the day after announcing his intention to leave. This precise adherence to a stated timeline reinforced the belief that the departure was planned to prevent becoming a central authority. By removing his digital presence, Ryoshi ensured that every member of the community could embody the creator identity.

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Current Market Performance and Price Data

Despite the ideological debates, the asset has experienced significant downward pressure in recent trading sessions. The token traded at $0.00000357 in the last twenty-four hours, reflecting a decrease of 0.78 percent. Weekly metrics show a further decline of 1.17 percent over the last seven days. This performance marks a steep drop of 95.96 percent from its all-time high of $0.00008845, which occurred in October 2021.

On-Chain Growth and New Holder Metrics

Etherscan data reveals that the user base continues to expand despite broader market uncertainty. The network added 545 new on-chain holders in a single day, indicating steady adoption among participants. November has proven to be a month of consistent growth for the ecosystem. The project has gained 7,243 new holders so far this month, contributing to a total of 154,888 new addresses recorded in 2026. This gradual expansion suggests that fundamental interest remains strong among retail investors.